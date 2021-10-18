Florida State offers JUCO defensive back

Florida State will be looking to hit the transfer portal this offseason while the Seminoles look to get back to prominence in the near future. The JUCO route is also going to be an option as we’ve seen this staff pursue several JUCO players already in the 2022 class. On Monday FSU offered a new defensive target in Marquise Gilbert from Hutchinson C.C.

Marquise Gilbert, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety, is starting to emerge as one of the best college-ready JUCO defensive backs available in the 2022 class. Gilbert, originally from Flagler High in Palm Coast, FL, was a second-team All-State selection as a senior, eventually signing with Bethune-Cookman out of high school.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Massachusetts Minutemen

Marquise played three games as a freshman in 2019 but entered the transfer portal in 2020, eventually signing with Hutchinson C.C. 2021 was a strong showing for the JUCO standout as he earned All-KJCCC honorable mention after totaling 12 tackles, 2 interceptions and 5 pass breakups in seven games.

Gilbert’s recruitment has picked up a lot of steam this fall as Toledo, Buffalo, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Tennessee, Maryland, Utah, Indiana, Auburn, Oregon State, Mississippi State and N.C. State have extended offers. Marquise has official visits lined up with Auburn later this month and Tennessee in November.

READ MORE: Five LSU commitments that Florida State should pursue

Florida State joined the party Monday as it looks to continue to bolster the secondary. The in-state program is sure to catch the attention of Gilbert as they offer a chance to compete right when he steps on campus.

At this time it seems Auburn has moved out front for Gilbert’s recruitment, but let's watch and see what the offer from FSU does.

Stay tuned as NoleGameday plans to catch up with Marquise for a full interview soon.