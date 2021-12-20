Florida State offers Stanford grad-transfer linebacker

Florida State will look to the transfer portal to fill out the majority of its remaining needs on the roster this offseason. The Seminoles have already landed three transfers; offensive lineman Bless Harris, offensive lineman Kayden Lyles, and wide receiver Mycah Pittman.

On Monday afternoon, the coaching staff extended an offer on the defensive side of the ball per Stanford grad-transfer linebacker Andres Fox's social media.

The Alabama native signed with the Cardinal out of high school in 2018. During his four years with the program, he appeared in 23 games with one start, recording 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, it's possible that Fox could fit in as a defensive end or linebacker on Florida State's defense. The Seminoles have a clear need at both positions. They lost Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas off the edge following the regular season and currently only have six scholarship linebackers.

It's unclear at this time if Fox's offer from the coaching staff is for a scholarship or as a preferred walk-on. Last offseason, the Seminoles brought in former Maryland linebacker Cortez Andrews as a PWO with a chance to earn a scholarship moving forward. It might be the same type of deal with Fox.

NoleGameday has reached out to Fox for clarification and will continue to track his recruitment.

