Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Florida State offers Stanford grad-transfer linebacker

    The Seminoles offered another transfer on Monday afternoon.
    Author:

    Florida State will look to the transfer portal to fill out the majority of its remaining needs on the roster this offseason. The Seminoles have already landed three transfers; offensive lineman Bless Harris, offensive lineman Kayden Lyles, and wide receiver Mycah Pittman.

    READ MORE: Florida State lands Oregon wide receiver transfer

    On Monday afternoon, the coaching staff extended an offer on the defensive side of the ball per Stanford grad-transfer linebacker Andres Fox's social media.

    The Alabama native signed with the Cardinal out of high school in 2018. During his four years with the program, he appeared in 23 games with one start, recording 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks. 

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles offer Louisville wide receiver transfer

    Standing at 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, it's possible that Fox could fit in as a defensive end or linebacker on Florida State's defense. The Seminoles have a clear need at both positions. They lost Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas off the edge following the regular season and currently only have six scholarship linebackers.

    No image description

    It's unclear at this time if Fox's offer from the coaching staff is for a scholarship or as a preferred walk-on. Last offseason, the Seminoles brought in former Maryland linebacker Cortez Andrews as a PWO with a chance to earn a scholarship moving forward. It might be the same type of deal with Fox.

    READ MORE: Carolina Panthers sign former Florida State running back

    NoleGameday has reached out to Fox for clarification and will continue to track his recruitment.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_17145423
    Recruiting

    Florida State offers Stanford grad-transfer linebacker

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16598471
    Pro Noles

    Carolina Panthers sign former Florida State running back

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16782220
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Florida State lands Oregon wide receiver transfer

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16695331 2
    Football

    Florida State kicker entering the transfer portal

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_11037477
    Football

    Florida State offensive lineman will transfer to HBCU

    Dec 18, 2021
    watch-jermaine-johnson-fumble-gives-florida-state-lead-clemson-dj-uiagalelei
    Pro Noles

    Jermaine Johnson accepts invitation to Senior Bowl

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_17200126 (1)
    Pro Noles

    Florida State running back to participate in Shrine Bowl

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_17109832
    Recruiting

    Florida State Seminoles offer Louisville wide receiver transfer

    Dec 17, 2021