Florida State on 2023 LB Justin Cryer's mind following unofficial visit

Cryer and his family made the trip to Tallahassee over the weekend.

Florida State has been hosting unofficial visitors throughout the offseason. 2023 linebacker Justin Cryer and his family made the trip to Tallahassee last weekend. They came away impressed after spending time with the coaching staff.

"It was great. I really liked it," Cryer said. "I love the area, I loved talking with coach Norvell, coach Johnson. It was a really good time."

One of his favorite parts of the visit was getting an up-and-close look at Doak Campbell Stadium. Whether it was walking around it or getting a better view from head coach Mike Norvell's office, Cryer spent some time checking out the brickwork.

"Doak Campbell Stadium is crazy," Cryer said. "I love the brickwork around it. We got to see it from coach Norvell's office and just seeing the inside of it, it's a crazy experience."

The Seminoles are recruiting Cryer as an inside linebacker. This trip allowed him to spend some time in person with new linebackers coach Randy Shannon, who has been communicating often with Cryer.

"Consistently, it's probably coach Shannon," Cryer said. "That's probably the guy I talk to the most. He just likes how explosive how I am. Him being real honest with me, that's something I value."

The Texas native also had a meeting with coach Norvell. The two had a productive conversation that reverberated around what Norvell values and details about the program.

"He's great," Cryer said. "He just talked about what he values as a person and as a coach. What he sees in his players and how optimistic they are about the season. And how they only get guys who want to buy into the program and are serious about it. It was a really good conversation."

Florida State was the first team to offer Cryer a scholarship. Following a visit to campus with his family, the Seminoles have done nothing but improve their standing with him.

"Since I've been here, I'm just really starting to like it," Cryer said. "It's still really early so I don't want to rush anything. Definitely being here, being able to take a look and talk to the coaches on campus, it's done nothing but improve how I feel about it."

The 6-foot-1, 236-pound linebacker says Arizona State and Northwestern are two other teams that are beginning to show interest. He's planning to return to Florida State for the spring game and for an official visit.

Cryer has a connection with running backs coach David Johnson through his father and he knows current Seminole cornerback, Hunter Washington.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Cryer throughout his upcoming senior season.

