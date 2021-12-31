Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    Florida State staff offers in-state 2024 defensive back

    The Seminoles are trying to build its 2024 class.
    Author:

    The Florida State football staff is looking ahead to the 2024 class and is beginning to build its foundation. Mike Norvell and his coaching staff have done a good job once arriving in Tallahassee making a big focus in looking ahead early on to build relationships with recruits and their families.

    Earlier this week on Wednesday, the 'Noles sent out an offer to in-state defensive back Brayshon Williams. Williams goes to Lake Gibson high school in Lakeland, Florida. If Lake Gibson sounds familiar, it's because that's where 5-star 2022 signee Sam McCall played high school football with Williams.

    Williams picked up a handful of offers in a matter of a week from schools including UCF, Miami, South Carolina, USF, and Rhode Island.

    No image description

    Florida State currently has two commitments in its 2024 class including running back Kam Davis and defensive back Jordan Pride. 

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    USATSI_16231546
