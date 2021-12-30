Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston throws for first time since surgery

    The former 'Nole is looking good.
    Author:

    Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston was injured back during week 8 of the NFL regular season facing his former team from Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. The Saints' quarterback was having a fantastic start to the 2021 season and was looking to lead his team to the playoffs.

    Winston would later find out after injury that he had torn his ACL and had slight damage to his MCL ending his season. We all saw the video after the Saints' win over the Bucs in the locker room with him celebrating while on crutches. That usually is never a good sign.

    READ MORE: FOX's Shannon Sharpe gives a bold statement regarding former Florida State defensive back

    On Thursday, Winston's rehab doctor Kevin Wilk shared a video via Instagram of him throwing for the first time since surgery on his knee. 

    No image description

    Dr. Wilk has past experience taking care of rehab procedures with superstars like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bo Jackson, and former Saints' quarterback Drew Brees. 

    READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback picks up offer from Big 10 school

    Winston is in good hands and it looks like the rehab process is progressing very well. 

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    6FC33ABA-3F7B-4D93-A531-1B15261D326F
    Pro Noles

    WATCH: Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston throws for first time since surgery

    1 minute ago
    A4CB3515-D73C-4336-B8F1-1395B4CFC06A
    Recruiting

    Florida State offers defensive line transfer from Hawaii

    14 hours ago
    6546a401-58b2-4427-ba77-48400a06e7d6-sanders_bowden.jfif
    Football

    Deion Sanders speaks on former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16238595
    Pro Noles

    FOX's Shannon Sharpe gives a bold statement regarding former Florida State defensive back

    Dec 28, 2021
    cachedImage
    Football

    Florida State lands transfer defensive back from Louisville

    Dec 28, 2021
    B41E296A-6AFB-4405-83C3-EB42B51524D1
    Recruiting

    Former Florida State quarterback picks up offer from Big 10 school

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_16942469
    Basketball

    ACC announces reduced isolation period for vaccinated individuals

    Dec 27, 2021
    7EE790FE-7BDB-4C59-8B03-D5534EE4270E
    Recruiting

    In-state defensive lineman lists Florida State Seminoles in top-5

    Dec 27, 2021