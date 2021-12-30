WATCH: Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston throws for first time since surgery

Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston was injured back during week 8 of the NFL regular season facing his former team from Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. The Saints' quarterback was having a fantastic start to the 2021 season and was looking to lead his team to the playoffs.

Winston would later find out after injury that he had torn his ACL and had slight damage to his MCL ending his season. We all saw the video after the Saints' win over the Bucs in the locker room with him celebrating while on crutches. That usually is never a good sign.

READ MORE: FOX's Shannon Sharpe gives a bold statement regarding former Florida State defensive back

On Thursday, Winston's rehab doctor Kevin Wilk shared a video via Instagram of him throwing for the first time since surgery on his knee.

Dr. Wilk has past experience taking care of rehab procedures with superstars like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bo Jackson, and former Saints' quarterback Drew Brees.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback picks up offer from Big 10 school

Winston is in good hands and it looks like the rehab process is progressing very well.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!