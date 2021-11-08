Former Florida State commitment enters Transfer Portal

The Transfer Portal is already starting to fill up and there projects to be multiple options available for Florida State. On Monday morning, former Seminole commit and Tennessee linebacker, Morven Joseph, announced his decision to transfer from the Volunteers.

Joseph signed with Tennessee under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt but struggled to break into the rotation in 2021 with Josh Heupel taking over. He appeared in all 10 games a season ago but has only participated in two games this year. Joseph finishes his time in Knoxville with three tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

READ MORE: Five potential transfer quarterback options that Florida State should monitor

The Florida native originally pledged to Florida State during Willie Taggart's tenure. Shortly after his firing prior to the conclusion of the 2019 season, Joseph reopened his recruitment. Head coach Mike Norvell and the new staff pursued him, even getting him in Tallahassee for an official visit, but Joseph chose to sign with the Volunteers instead.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect has spent time at inside and outside linebacker during his college career. Due to the COVID rule, Joseph projects to have four seasons of eligibility remaining. Interestingly enough, he's the second former Florida State commitment that ended up in Tennessee's 2020 class to leave the program. Wide receiver Malachi Wideman transferred to Jackson State over the summer.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback commitment plans to visit for Miami game

It remains to be seen if the Seminoles decide to kick the tires on Joseph for a second time but they do have a need at linebacker. The unit has begun to show progress as the season has gone on but needs to continue to add talent. FSU currently has one linebacker, Omar Graham Jr, committed in its 2022 class.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook