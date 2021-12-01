Former Florida State commitment enters Transfer Portal

Tuesday was a crazy day for the NCAA transfer portal. With a slew of good players entering the portal looking for a new home, Florida State fans are watching closely on who the coaches may pursue.

One of Tuesday’s entrants into the portal was former commitment, Branden Jennings. Jennings is a name very familiar to FSU fans - his father was a linebacker during the late 90’s dynasty run, and Branden was a one-time long-time commitment.

The former 4-star linebacker ultimately decided to sign with Maryland after decommitting from both FSU and Michigan, a move that surprised a lot of FSU fans at the time. After playing early and playing well for the Terrapins, Jennings now is leaving after one year in College Park.

The 6’4”, 225-pound linebacker was Maryland’s highest-rated defensive player by PFF when he was a starter. His transition to college was by all reports a smooth one.

Does FSU pursue Jennings? While the Seminoles need linebackers the initial belief is that Mike Norvell and his staff will not pursue Jennings at this time. Jennings' original decommitment from FSU left a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths, thus FSU will be looking at other avenues to fill their linebacker needs.

