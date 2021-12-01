Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former Florida State commitment enters Transfer Portal

    The legacy linebacker is looking for a new home.
    Author:

    Tuesday was a crazy day for the NCAA transfer portal. With a slew of good players entering the portal looking for a new home, Florida State fans are watching closely on who the coaches may pursue.

    READ MORE: Florida State offensive line commit shuts down recruitment

    One of Tuesday’s entrants into the portal was former commitment, Branden Jennings. Jennings is a name very familiar to FSU fans - his father was a linebacker during the late 90’s dynasty run, and Branden was a one-time long-time commitment.

    The former 4-star linebacker ultimately decided to sign with Maryland after decommitting from both FSU and Michigan, a move that surprised a lot of FSU fans at the time. After playing early and playing well for the Terrapins, Jennings now is leaving after one year in College Park.

    No image description

    READ MORE: Report: Florida State in contact with transfer quarterback

    The 6’4”, 225-pound linebacker was Maryland’s highest-rated defensive player by PFF when he was a starter. His transition to college was by all reports a smooth one.

    Does FSU pursue Jennings? While the Seminoles need linebackers the initial belief is that Mike Norvell and his staff will not pursue Jennings at this time. Jennings' original decommitment from FSU left a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths, thus FSU will be looking at other avenues to fill their linebacker needs. 

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    USATSI_17179053
    Recruiting

    Former Florida State commitment enters Transfer Portal

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_17262718
    Basketball

    Purdue Out-Classes Florida State: 3 Game-Changing Plays

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17251555
    Recruiting

    Report: Florida State in contact with transfer quarterback

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183877
    Basketball

    Game Preview: Florida State at Purdue

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17062033
    Football

    Florida State defensive end shares message on his departure from Tallahassee

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_14034951
    Recruiting

    Florida State Seminoles offer FIU transfer offensive tackle

    14 hours ago
    Harden-Reggie-768x960
    Football

    Florida State walk-on wide receiver enters Transfer Portal

    Nov 29, 2021
    IMG_3733
    Football

    PFF names Jermaine Johnson ACC Defensive Player of the Year

    Nov 29, 2021