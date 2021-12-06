Report: Former Florida State assistant hired by Indiana Hoosiers

Coaching changes are happening all around the country now that the college football regular season is over. Lincoln Riley is now at USC, Brian Kelly moved to LSU, Brent Venables accepted a position with Oklahoma, and Mario Cristobal is headed to Miami. It's been a crazy ten days or so for those that follow the sport.

In a smaller coaching change that happened on Sunday night, former Florida State offensive coordinator and former UMass head coach, Walt Bell, has accepted the offensive coordinator position with Indiana according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. Bell was fired by Massachussetts in early November after compiling a 2-23 record in nearly three seasons.

Bell spent one season with Florida State in 2018 as the offensive coordinator under former head coach Willie Taggart. He was an instrumental piece in the recruitment of star quarterback Sam Howell, who flipped to North Carolina following Bell's departure from Tallahassee.

The Tennessee native accepted the first head coaching job of his career with the Minutemen in December of 2018. Bell went 1-11 in 2019, 0-4 in 2020, and 1-8 in 2021 before being let go towards the end of the season following a loss to FCS Rhode Island. Massachusett's lone win this year came against UConn.

Bell joins an Indiana program that finished a disappointing 2-10 in 2021 after going 6-2 a season ago. He'll reunite with former Seminole wide reciever DJ Matthews but will also be looking for a new quarterback. Veteran signal-caller Michael Penix, who started most of the last three seasons, entered the Transfer Portal yesterday. Penix didn't suit up for the second half of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in a loss to Penn State.

