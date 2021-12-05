Florida State quarterback accepts invitation to Hula Bowl

Milton is set to play the final game of his collegiate career in January.

Florida State grad-transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton is set to play the final game of his collegiate career. Milton has accepted an invitation to participate in the Hula Bowl on January 2. The Hula Bowl was previously held in Hawaii but the event will be moving to Florida for the long-term future.

The game has been held annually since 1947 and originally featured mainland college players going up against a local Hawaiian Islands team. in 2022, the Hula Bowl will include NCAA college football players and international players from Japan, Canada, Australia, and the UK along with Polynesian players that have ties to the islands.

Milton ended his senior season by appearing in six games and starting four for the Seminoles. He finished the year by completing 58.3% of his passes for 775 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. Milton was a key member of the locker room and helped to further continue the culture that head coach Mike Norvell is trying to instill in Tallahassee.

The Hula Bowl marks a special opportunity for Milton. This will be his first chance to suit up and play a game inside the Bounce House since his knee injury in 2018. Milton began his career with the UCF Knights in Orlando. During his last appearance at home in a UCF uniform on Nov. 17, 2018, Milton recorded four total touchdowns in a 37-13 victory over No. 24 Cincinnati.

The Hawaii native ha totaled 9,458 passing yards, 75 passing touchdowns, 28 interceptions, and 20 rushing touchdowns during his career.

NoleGameday will continue to follow Milton and provide updates on his performance in January.

