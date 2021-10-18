Four-star combo guard planning official visit to Florida State

Leonard Hamilton and his staff are trying to close out the 2022 class with a bang.

Florida State will have a big-time official visitor this upcoming weekend in four-star combo guard Chandler Jackson. ​

Jackson released a top ten in August that included Kansas, Vanderbilt, Texas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Memphis, South Carolina State (HBCU),​ and Florida State. But there is another school that recently entered the mix for the Memphis Native.

READ MORE: IMG OL decommits from Florida State

Tennessee offered Jackson this past month and had him on a visit over the weekend. Despite the late offer, Jackson says he “appreciates Tennessee’s honesty” and that the Volunteers offering late will have “no impact” on his recruitment.

The 'Noles have been recruiting Jackson for almost over a year now and he has built a very strong relationship with the coaching staff.

“Our [Jackson and FSU] relationship man," Jackson said. "It’s amazing, it’s like family."

READ MORE: WATCH: No. 1 prospect discusses commitment to Florida State on ESPN

The four-star prospect is also very good friends with commits De’Ante Green and Cameron Corhen. Both Green and Corhen have said they are recruiting ​Jackson to join them in the 2022 class.

This will be Jackson’s final visit before his eventual decision prior to the Early Signing Period. He is one of two recruits that Florida State is prioritizing to finish off this class. the 'Noles are also still going hard after five-star Dillon Mitchell.

READ MORE: Florida State opens as second-largest favorite in week 8

Follow Jacob Stevens on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook