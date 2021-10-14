    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    FSU commits/top targets in action: Oct. 14-16

    The push for the playoffs is coming up.
    Author:

    We're getting later into the high school football season for most players around the country. That means the stakes are even higher on Friday night as teams push to make the playoffs.

    NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

    2022

    QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

    Week 8: IMG Academy vs St. Thomas More High School

    Current record: 5-0

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

    RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

    No Game

    Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.

    WR Kevin Coleman

    Week 8: St. Mary's at Trinity High School

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00 (central)

    WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Dillard at Hallandale High School

    Current record: 6-0

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

    TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

    Week 7: Duncanville vs Waxahachie High School

    Current record: 4-1

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Independence at Briar Woods High School

    Current record: 6-0

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

    OL Aliou Bah (FSU commit)

    Week 8: IMG Academy vs St. Thomas More High School

    Current record: 5-0

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

    OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Lee County at Houston County High School

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

    OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Brunswick vs Richmond Hill High School

    Current record: 7-0

    When: Friday, 10/5 at 7:30

    OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

    Week 8: LaFayette at Fayetteville High School

    Current record: 4-3

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00 (central)

    OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Miami Central at Edison High School

    Current record: 4-2

    When: Friday, 10/5 at 7:00

    OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

    Week 7: Duncanville vs Waxahachie High School

    Current record: 4-1

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    OL Julian Armella

    Week 8: St. Thomas Aquinas at Cardinal Gibbons High School

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Saturday, 10/16 at 7:00

    DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Fletcher vs Nease High School

    Current record: 3-3

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 6:30

    DE Trevion Williams (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Crystal Springs vs Wesson High School

    Current record: 5-2

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00 (central)

    DE Marvin Jones Jr.

    Week 8: American Heritage at Jensen Beach High School

    Current record: 3-3

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

    DE Nyjalik Kelly

    Week 8: Dillard at Hallandale High School

    Current record: 6-0

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

    DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

    Sitting out senior season.

    DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Homestead at Doral Academy

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Thursday, 10/14 at 7:30

    LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Stranahan at Boyton Beach High School

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Thursday, 10/14 at 6:30

    LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

    Week 9: Lee County at Houston County High School

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

    LB Wesley Bissainthe

    Week 8: Miami Central at Edison High School

    Current record: 4-2

    When: Friday, 10/5 at 7:00

    LB Daniel Martin

    Week 8: Marietta vs Hillgrove High School

    Current record: 3-3

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

    DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

    Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.

    DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Lake Gibson vs Bartow High School

    Current record: 4-3

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

    DB Earl Little Jr.

    Week 8: American Heritage at Jensen Beach High School

    Current record: 3-3

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

    ATH Kendrick Law

    Week 7: Captain Shreve vs Natchitoches Central

    Current record: 6-0

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00 (central)

    2023

    QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

    Week 9: BYE

    Current record: 6-2

    WR Jalen Brown

    Week 8: Gulliver Prep at Chaminade-Madonna

    Current record: 5-0

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

    WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Vero Beach at Treasure Coast High School

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

    WR Santana Fleming

    Week 8: American Heritage at Jensen Beach High School

    Current record: 3-3

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

    WR Adam Hopkins

    Week 8: BYE 

    Current record: 5-2

    TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Mosley vs Rickards High School

    Current record: 7-0

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30 (central)

    OL Johnny Williams

    Week 8: Northeast at Bleckley County

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

    DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Gulliver Prep at Chaminade-Madonna

    Current record: 5-0

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

    DL Darron Reed

    Week 9: Carver at Troup County High School

    Current record: 5-1

    Where: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

    DL Gabe Harris

    Week 8: BYE

    Current record: 5-2

    DB Cormani McClain

    Week 8: Lake Gibson vs Bartow High School

    Current record: 4-3

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

    DB Michael Daugherty

    Week 8: Grayson at Parkview High School

    Current record: 5-2

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

    DB Makari Vickers

    Week 8: St. John Paul II vs Sante Fe High School

    Current record: 4-2

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

    2024

    RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

    Week 7: Dougherty at Randolph-Clay High School

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

    TE Landen Thomas

    Week 8: Colquitt County at Camden County

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

    DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

    Week 7: BYE

    Current record: 5-1

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

