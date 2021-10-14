FSU commits/top targets in action: Oct. 14-16
We're getting later into the high school football season for most players around the country. That means the stakes are even higher on Friday night as teams push to make the playoffs.
NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.
2022
QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)
Week 8: IMG Academy vs St. Thomas More High School
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00
RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)
No Game
Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.
WR Kevin Coleman
Week 8: St. Mary's at Trinity High School
Current record: 6-1
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00 (central)
WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)
Week 8: Dillard at Hallandale High School
Current record: 6-0
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00
TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)
Week 7: Duncanville vs Waxahachie High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)
Week 8: Independence at Briar Woods High School
Current record: 6-0
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00
OL Aliou Bah (FSU commit)
Week 8: IMG Academy vs St. Thomas More High School
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00
OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)
Week 9: Lee County at Houston County High School
Current record: 6-1
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30
OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)
Week 9: Brunswick vs Richmond Hill High School
Current record: 7-0
When: Friday, 10/5 at 7:30
OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)
Week 8: LaFayette at Fayetteville High School
Current record: 4-3
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00 (central)
OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)
Week 8: Miami Central at Edison High School
Current record: 4-2
When: Friday, 10/5 at 7:00
OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)
Week 7: Duncanville vs Waxahachie High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
OL Julian Armella
Week 8: St. Thomas Aquinas at Cardinal Gibbons High School
Current record: 6-1
When: Saturday, 10/16 at 7:00
DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)
Week 8: Fletcher vs Nease High School
Current record: 3-3
When: Friday, 10/15 at 6:30
DE Trevion Williams (FSU commit)
Week 8: Crystal Springs vs Wesson High School
Current record: 5-2
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00 (central)
DE Marvin Jones Jr.
Week 8: American Heritage at Jensen Beach High School
Current record: 3-3
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00
DE Nyjalik Kelly
Week 8: Dillard at Hallandale High School
Current record: 6-0
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00
DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)
Sitting out senior season.
DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)
Week 8: Homestead at Doral Academy
Current record: 5-1
When: Thursday, 10/14 at 7:30
LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)
Week 8: Stranahan at Boyton Beach High School
Current record: 5-1
When: Thursday, 10/14 at 6:30
LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)
Week 9: Lee County at Houston County High School
Current record: 6-1
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30
LB Wesley Bissainthe
Week 8: Miami Central at Edison High School
Current record: 4-2
When: Friday, 10/5 at 7:00
LB Daniel Martin
Week 8: Marietta vs Hillgrove High School
Current record: 3-3
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30
DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)
Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.
DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)
Week 8: Lake Gibson vs Bartow High School
Current record: 4-3
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30
DB Earl Little Jr.
Week 8: American Heritage at Jensen Beach High School
Current record: 3-3
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00
ATH Kendrick Law
Week 7: Captain Shreve vs Natchitoches Central
Current record: 6-0
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00 (central)
2023
QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)
Week 9: BYE
Current record: 6-2
WR Jalen Brown
Week 8: Gulliver Prep at Chaminade-Madonna
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00
WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)
Week 8: Vero Beach at Treasure Coast High School
Current record: 5-1
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00
WR Santana Fleming
Week 8: American Heritage at Jensen Beach High School
Current record: 3-3
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00
WR Adam Hopkins
Week 8: BYE
Current record: 5-2
TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)
Week 8: Mosley vs Rickards High School
Current record: 7-0
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30 (central)
OL Johnny Williams
Week 8: Northeast at Bleckley County
Current record: 5-1
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30
DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)
Week 8: Gulliver Prep at Chaminade-Madonna
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00
DL Darron Reed
Week 9: Carver at Troup County High School
Current record: 5-1
Where: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30
DL Gabe Harris
Week 8: BYE
Current record: 5-2
DB Cormani McClain
Week 8: Lake Gibson vs Bartow High School
Current record: 4-3
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30
DB Michael Daugherty
Week 8: Grayson at Parkview High School
Current record: 5-2
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30
DB Makari Vickers
Week 8: St. John Paul II vs Sante Fe High School
Current record: 4-2
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00
2024
RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)
Week 7: Dougherty at Randolph-Clay High School
Current record: 5-1
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30
TE Landen Thomas
Week 8: Colquitt County at Camden County
Current record: 6-1
When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30
DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)
Week 7: BYE
Current record: 5-1
