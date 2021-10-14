FSU commits/top targets in action: Oct. 14-16

The push for the playoffs is coming up.

We're getting later into the high school football season for most players around the country. That means the stakes are even higher on Friday night as teams push to make the playoffs.

NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

2022

QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

Week 8: IMG Academy vs St. Thomas More High School

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

No Game

Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.

WR Kevin Coleman

Week 8: St. Mary's at Trinity High School

Current record: 6-1

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00 (central)

WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

Week 8: Dillard at Hallandale High School

Current record: 6-0

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

Week 7: Duncanville vs Waxahachie High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

Week 8: Independence at Briar Woods High School

Current record: 6-0

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

OL Aliou Bah (FSU commit)

Week 8: IMG Academy vs St. Thomas More High School

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

Week 9: Lee County at Houston County High School

Current record: 6-1

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

Week 9: Brunswick vs Richmond Hill High School

Current record: 7-0

When: Friday, 10/5 at 7:30

OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

Week 8: LaFayette at Fayetteville High School

Current record: 4-3

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00 (central)

OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

Week 8: Miami Central at Edison High School

Current record: 4-2

When: Friday, 10/5 at 7:00

OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

Week 7: Duncanville vs Waxahachie High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

OL Julian Armella

Week 8: St. Thomas Aquinas at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Current record: 6-1

When: Saturday, 10/16 at 7:00

DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

Week 8: Fletcher vs Nease High School

Current record: 3-3

When: Friday, 10/15 at 6:30

DE Trevion Williams (FSU commit)

Week 8: Crystal Springs vs Wesson High School

Current record: 5-2

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00 (central)

DE Marvin Jones Jr.

Week 8: American Heritage at Jensen Beach High School

Current record: 3-3

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

DE Nyjalik Kelly

Week 8: Dillard at Hallandale High School

Current record: 6-0

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

Sitting out senior season.

DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

Week 8: Homestead at Doral Academy

Current record: 5-1

When: Thursday, 10/14 at 7:30

LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

Week 8: Stranahan at Boyton Beach High School

Current record: 5-1

When: Thursday, 10/14 at 6:30

LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

Week 9: Lee County at Houston County High School

Current record: 6-1

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

LB Wesley Bissainthe

Week 8: Miami Central at Edison High School

Current record: 4-2

When: Friday, 10/5 at 7:00

LB Daniel Martin

Week 8: Marietta vs Hillgrove High School

Current record: 3-3

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.

DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

Week 8: Lake Gibson vs Bartow High School

Current record: 4-3

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

DB Earl Little Jr.

Week 8: American Heritage at Jensen Beach High School

Current record: 3-3

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

ATH Kendrick Law

Week 7: Captain Shreve vs Natchitoches Central

Current record: 6-0

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00 (central)

2023

QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

Week 9: BYE

Current record: 6-2

WR Jalen Brown

Week 8: Gulliver Prep at Chaminade-Madonna

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

Week 8: Vero Beach at Treasure Coast High School

Current record: 5-1

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

WR Santana Fleming

Week 8: American Heritage at Jensen Beach High School

Current record: 3-3

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

WR Adam Hopkins

Week 8: BYE

Current record: 5-2

TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

Week 8: Mosley vs Rickards High School

Current record: 7-0

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30 (central)

OL Johnny Williams

Week 8: Northeast at Bleckley County

Current record: 5-1

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

Week 8: Gulliver Prep at Chaminade-Madonna

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

DL Darron Reed

Week 9: Carver at Troup County High School

Current record: 5-1

Where: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

DL Gabe Harris

Week 8: BYE

Current record: 5-2

DB Cormani McClain

Week 8: Lake Gibson vs Bartow High School

Current record: 4-3

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

DB Michael Daugherty

Week 8: Grayson at Parkview High School

Current record: 5-2

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

DB Makari Vickers

Week 8: St. John Paul II vs Sante Fe High School

Current record: 4-2

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:00

2024

RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

Week 7: Dougherty at Randolph-Clay High School

Current record: 5-1

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

TE Landen Thomas

Week 8: Colquitt County at Camden County

Current record: 6-1

When: Friday, 10/15 at 7:30

DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

Week 7: BYE

Current record: 5-1

