FSU LB commit Omar Graham talks commitment, keeping #Tribe22 together

Florida State has gotten off to a slow start this season but so far, the Seminoles have been able to keep their top-10 recruiting class together. Obviously, the commitments want to see this team win games but at the same time, it shows them how much their class could be the difference in turning things around.

2022 linebacker Omar Graham Jr. has been committed to FSU since June. He believes that head coach Mike Norvell and the coaching staff are going to help this team respond.

“I believe that they’ll respond," Graham said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I believe coach Norvell and the staff are going to do their jobs and win some games. I believe in them.”

Sitting at 0-3 following an offseason of positive momentum, obviously, there's some worry that the recruiting class might start to crumble. After talking with a few other commits, Graham believes that the majority of this group will stick together.

“I haven’t really spoken to them all," Graham said. "The commits I did talk to were mainly just saying that they’re still committed. It was motivational. It motivated me to be even more committed so it was amazing talking to them. Especially like [Aaron] Hester and Rod [Hill], seeing what Travis [Hunter] and AJ [Duffy] said, it’s motivational for me.”



“I believe most of the guys are really locked in and bought in," Graham continued. "There might be some that are not really bought in that leave. I believe at least most of the class is going to be bought in and sign.”

As for Graham personally, he still feels comfortable about where his pledge to Florida State stands.

“I’m still locked in.”



The Florida native has helped Stranahan High School get off to a 2-1 start with his ball-hawking play-style. Graham is seemingly always around the ball and he's got a knack for making big plays.

“Everything is going well," Graham said. "The season is going pretty good. We’re about to get into the tougher part of our schedule and I just want to lock in, get the best stats I can be, and be a great teammate.”

“I think I’ve done very well this season," Graham continued. "I’m getting a lot of sacks, a lot of turnovers, strip sacks, and things like that. I just want to keep doing it and get better at tackling. I want to get a lot more turnovers. That’s my main focus.”

Graham had an opportunity to visit Florida State a few weeks ago for the season-opener against Notre Dame. He was blown away by the atmosphere and even signed autographs for fans.

“It was amazing because of the atmosphere, the fans knowing me, and seeing where I can be playing for the next three to four years," Graham said. "It was just an amazing experience.”

The three-star linebacker admitted that other schools are trying to get back into his recruitment. Graham heard from UCF, Penn State, and Oregon following Florida State's loss to Wake Forest.

“After the loss, UCF, Penn State, and Oregon started texting me," Graham said. "I didn’t really feed too much into it.”

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound prospect is still planning to sign with the Seminoles in December with the goal to be an early enrollee. He will visit Tallahassee again for the Miami game and isn't currently planning to go to any other schools.

Graham is ranked as the No. 568 overall prospect, the No 56 LB, and the No. 79 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

