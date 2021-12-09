Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Mike Norvell visits transfer offensive line target

    Florida State has visited the touted transfer twice in less than a week.
    The Florida State Seminoles are in the hunt for multiple players that have entered the transfer portal since the college football regular season came to its end. It's clear that the Seminoles are looking to continue upgrading positions such as the offensive line, defensive line, and wide receivers.

    FIU offensive line transfer Miles Frazier picked up an offer from the coaching staff last week. He's a player that Florida State has pursued hard and Frazier has a relationship with former Panthers offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor. Along with the Seminoles, Frazier has picked up more than 25 offers since entering the portal. 

    After leaving FIU, the New Jersey native returned to his home state to spend time with his family. Frazier has received visits from at least eight different schools since, including Florida State. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins was in to see him on Friday.

    On Wednesday night, head coach Mike Norvell made the trip up to the Garden State to meet with Frazier and his family.

    Frazier is still considering his options and is in the process of scheduling visits. He previously informed NoleGameday that he would like to make a decision around Christmas so that he can enroll at his new school in January.

    No image description

    "A lot of the coaches I’ve talked to have told me I am a top priority for them and that they’d wait for me which is humbling,” Frazier said. “95% of the coaches said I don’t have to make the decision in December but I want to decide right around or right after Christmas because I want to enroll in January. I want to get through the acclimation process, get into the winter program and get ready for spring. I think that’s crucial for my development. I’m going into my third year in college. I am still a freshman because of the COVID thing, but this is a really important year for me.”

    The 6-foot-5, 304-pound offensive lineman started all 12 games at left tackle for FIU in 2021. He was recently named a First-Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.

