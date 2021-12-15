BREAKING: No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter makes his college decision

This is the moment that Florida State fans have been waiting on.....or is it?

Florida State entered the day under the expectation that it would officially add the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class, Travis Hunter. After months of speculation that Hunter would flip his commitment away from the Seminoles, he signed his letter of intent on Wednesday morning.

In what is probably the most shocking decision in the history of college football recruiting, Hunter has spurned Florida State and will play for FCS Jackson State and Deion Sanders at the next level. This is absolutely jaw-dropping.

The moment that Florida State fans have been waiting on for over a year and half has turned into pure agony. Instead of getting a game-changing talent in the fold that had the ability to help flip the direction of the program, Mike Norvell and his staff watch Hunter end up in Jackson State.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

Hunter took a visit to Jackson State in late November, where he got the opportunity to meet with Florida State legend, Deion Sanders. The former dual-sport professional athlete is now the head coach for the Tigers and he is someone that Hunter has always looked up to. Now, instead of following Sanders' footsteps in the garnet and gold, he will learn directly under him in Mississippi.

The Florida native had a standout senior season despite missing multiple games with an ankle injury. He recorded 76 catches for 1128 yards and ten touchdowns on offense. On the other side of the ball, Hunter put up 23 tackles, 4 interceptions, 5 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles while leading Collins Hill to a Georgia 7A state championship for the first time in school history.

READ MORE: Know your 'Noles: #Tribe22 Highlights

Hunter is regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the entire 2022 class by multiple recruiting services. He is the highest-ranked player to ever commit to an FCS or HBCU school.

There's no positive way to spin this. Florida State just lost a potential superstar.

READ MORE: Predicting Florida State's Early Signing Period finish

NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook