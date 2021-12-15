Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Know your 'Noles: #Tribe22 Highlights

    Highlights of all of Florida State's signees from the Early Signing Period.
    Get to know the new faces who will be wearing the garnet and gold in 2022-23. Florida State is expected to sign at least 14 of their 16 current commitments during the Early Signing Period. Offensive lineman Antavious Woody won't decide until February while it's possible that wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer could flip.

    Depending on how Wednesday plays out, the Seminoles could finish with a top-10 class. Check out the signees below.

    High School Signees:

    1. Travis Hunter, No. 1 defensive back/wide receiver

    2. Qae'Shon Sapp, Offensive Line

    3. Bishop Thomas, Defensive Tackle

    4. Jaylen Early, Offensive Line

    5. Jerrale Powers, Tight End

    6. Aaron Hester, Defensive End

    7. Daughtry Richardson, Offensive Line

    8. Sam McCall, Defensive Back

    9. Daniel Lyons, Defensive Tackle

    10. Omar Graham Jr, Linebacker

    11. Rodney Hill, Running Back

    12. AJ Duffy, Quarterback

    13. Brian Courtney, Tight End

    14. Kanaya Charlton, Offensive Line

    Transfer Additions:

    1. Bless Harris, Offensive Tackle

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

