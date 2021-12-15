Know your 'Noles: #Tribe22 Highlights

Get to know the new faces who will be wearing the garnet and gold in 2022-23. Florida State is expected to sign at least 14 of their 16 current commitments during the Early Signing Period. Offensive lineman Antavious Woody won't decide until February while it's possible that wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer could flip.

Depending on how Wednesday plays out, the Seminoles could finish with a top-10 class. Check out the signees below.

High School Signees:

1. Travis Hunter, No. 1 defensive back/wide receiver

2. Qae'Shon Sapp, Offensive Line

3. Bishop Thomas, Defensive Tackle

4. Jaylen Early, Offensive Line

5. Jerrale Powers, Tight End

6. Aaron Hester, Defensive End

7. Daughtry Richardson, Offensive Line

8. Sam McCall, Defensive Back

9. Daniel Lyons, Defensive Tackle

10. Omar Graham Jr, Linebacker

11. Rodney Hill, Running Back

12. AJ Duffy, Quarterback

13. Brian Courtney, Tight End

14. Kanaya Charlton, Offensive Line

Transfer Additions:

1. Bless Harris, Offensive Tackle

