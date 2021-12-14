Predicting Florida State's Early Signing Period finish

Florida State’s coaching staff has worked hard throughout the 2022 recruiting cycle as they look to add top-flight talent to a young roster. With the early signing period starting Wednesday we look at the recruits on the board and predict where we think they land.

Despite the up and down season the Seminoles had in 2021, they sit just outside the top 10 in the recruiting rankings at 11th. With several elite players left on the board for the ‘Noles, there is a legitimate chance that FSU can finish inside the top 10 and possibly land the ACC’s top class for 2022.

Travis Hunter, Sam McCall, AJ Duffy and the rest of the 2022 class are expected to sign early with as many as 12 early enrollees. These projections are strictly who is uncommitted, minus one FSU commitment that seems to be having second thoughts.

- Defensive End Marvin Jones Jr.

Nate Greer: Coming into this cycle I said this was the most important recruitment for this staff. Let alone the legacy part, Jones is one of the true elite game changers along the defensive line in the 2022 class. He plays a position of major need and he can help FSU this coming season. Oklahoma made a huge push before Lincoln Riley went to USC, Alabama is Alabama, but I think the progress of the program, the play of the defensive ends this year, and the family ties help FSU win a close battle with Alabama.

Dustin Lewis: Jones Jr. has been the top uncommitted target for Florida State for a long time. His ties to the Seminoles run deep and this team needs an elite defensive end that can mitigate the loss of Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas in 2022. This is a tough one, I was feeling Florida State recently over Alabama but I think the visit to Georgia changed something. As of now, I'm going with the Bulldogs late over FSU and Alabama but that could switch by the morning with how this recruitment has gone.

- Safety Kamari Wilson

NG: Florida State was in and out early on but they’ve come on strong since he visited for the Miami game. Georgia has long been the projection with the nation’s top safety. Behind the scenes there are some people in Wilson’s camp that like FSU and what they have to offer. FSU landing Wilson would be a major headline and a stunner. They’ve worked their tails off in this recruitment, and there is a higher chance that FSU can do it than people think, but Georgia is the pick.

DL: I don't think Kamari Wilson to Florida State is as realistic as some believe. He's been leaning to Georgia for a while and in my opinion, is building drama before his eventual commitment. The staff has done a good job here but he's headed to Athens on Wednesday.

- Wide Receiver Kevin Coleman

NG: I’ve been comfortable with where FSU has been since the summer. The midnight madness visit made me even more comfortable. Coleman has entertained several other programs, primarily Oregon. Coleman is looking for an immediate playing time and that’s something FSU offers better than anyone else. Going with FSU here.

DL: This is a tough one. Florida State has deep relationships and consistency, Oregon has the dream school factor, and Miami has Manny Cristobal plus got the last official visit. This one is coming down to Florida State and Miami after the changes at Oregon. The Hurricanes have made a late push but I don't know if it'll be enough. I'm leaning Florida State right now.

- Athlete Kendrick Law

NG: Another high profile recruit that FSU has done a great job recruiting, Law enjoyed his visit to FSU and gets along great with the staff. It seems as though this is a LSU, Alabama and FSU battle. When LSU fired Ed Orgeron there was some belief they’d be removed from consideration. Brian Kelly was a big hire, though. He could excel on either side of the ball at any of these schools. I am going LSU close over Alabama.

DL: Florida State did enough to stay in this recruitment but not enough to win it. I see Law deciding to stay home to play for LSU. It looks like the hire of Brian Kelly was enough to keep him in the fold.

- Athlete Azareyeh Thomas

NG: Kudos to the staff for staying on Thomas. While they were in the background maintaining relationships with Thomas, other programs were going through coaching changes. LSU, Florida and Oklahoma were all ahead of FSU at one point, but that’s how recruiting goes. After a great official visit, it looks as though FSU wins out. I am going with FSU for this talented safety target.

DL: This is why you always continue to recruit regardless of how things look. Thomas was trending towards Florida, LSU, and Georgia Tech before coaching changes at all three programs. That has opened the door for Florida State as a legitimate option to land Thomas. Following his official visit over the weekend, I think the Seminoles add Thomas to a defensive backfield that includes Travis Hunter and Sam McCall.

- Defensive Back Earl Little Jr

NG: As I stated on the podcast last week I am truly torn here. Little Jr has great relationships with both FSU coaches and commitments. He fits that nickel defensive back spot to a “T” for FSU. He’s visited a few times, and his family has been more impressed with each visit. Alabama has been the other program here and they are the favorites to land Little Jr. There’s some belief the Tide are waiting for Domani Jackson to make his decision, but I think they take Earl in a very, very tight battle. Little Jr picking FSU would not be a shocker.

DL: Florida State did an outstanding job in this recruitment from beginning to end and is probably going to finish as a close runner-up to Alabama. The coaching staff has won over his family despite Little Jr. having ties to Miami through his father. That said, he's been smitten with Alabama for a long time and as long as he has a spot with the Tide, that's where I see him ending up.

- Defensive Tackle Tyre West

NG: The long-time Georgia commitment has been flirting with FSU for a while now. The hires of Ryan Bartow and Kenyatta Watson have helped a ton here. There’s not much to say on this one that hasn’t been said already. I am going with the flip to FSU. It would be a shocker if he stuck with the Bulldogs.

DL: Though West is committed to Georgia, there's very little chance he ends up with the Bulldogs on Early Signing Day. The main competition to flip him are Florida State and Tennessee. He's been to Tallahassee twice in recent weeks and officially visited Tennessee over the weekend. I'm going Florida State in this one. As Nate mentioned, the hire of Watson paid off big here along with Odell Haggins.

- Offensive Lineman Julian Armella

NG: Like Jones Jr, Armella has been a highly coveted recruit for FSU and their fans due to both the legacy part and playing a needed position. Armella has played things close to the vest throughout his recruitment. FSU seemed to be lagging behind the others until he showed up for the midnight madness visit. Since then the tide has turned in FSU’s favor. FSU lands the aggressive and versatile lineman.

DL: In my opinion, this is another example of coaching changes helping Florida State. Though he's a legacy, Armella was seemingly heading to LSU before coach Orgeron was let go. Since then, the Seminoles have had a resurgence in his recruitment as offensive line coach Alex Atkins has once again blown it out of the park. FSU lands Armella to add to a terrific offensive line class.

- Defensive End Nyjalik Kelly

NG: Kelly, once committed to FSU, will be choosing between FSU and Miami. After the Notre Dame game, there was a belief that FSU had done enough on that visit to get Kelly back in the class. He’s been to Miami several times and this one is a tight battle. There’s pressure to stay close to home and I think Miami wins out in the end.

DL: Florida State has worked to get Kelly back in the fold since his decommitment in the spring. They've been jockeying with Miami and Oregon in this recruitment for a while. With Cristobal now in Coral Gables, I think Kelly goes with the Hurricanes over Florida State.

- Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe

NG: I feel that the news of a late push with the linebacker coaching change would have been better served quiet. Once that news broke Miami was all over it, getting Wesley to visit this past weekend. There are some moving parts here that are keeping FSU in the game. I am going with Miami, though. This recruitment isn’t over until he signs.

DL: Bissainthe was at Miami this weekend and committed to the Hurricanes despite Manny Diaz being halfway out the door. Once again, Florida State did all they could and the need at linebacker is obvious. Bissainthe sticks with his pledge and signs with Miami.

- Running Back Jovante Barnes

NG: FSU is firmly in this recruitment for one of the best running backs in the 2022 class. Barnes is an enticing prospect as he fits the mold of Antonio Gibson. Oklahoma would have been the pick had Riley not left for USC. Now there’s uncertainty which could bode well for FSU as Kenny Dillingham has done a great job recruiting Barnes. I am still going to go with Oklahoma due to proximity and their coaching hires.

DL: Oklahoma was the sure-fire favorite before Lincoln Riley went to USC. That has given Florida State a window to land Barnes but I don't know if it'll be enough. I'll go with Barnes to Oklahoma as he has a great relationship with DeMarco Murray.

- Wide Receiver and FSU Commitment Devaughn Mortimer

NG: Mortimer had an excellent senior season which has helped him gain blue-chip recruit status. West Virginia and Louisville have been working on Mortimer for a while now and he visited both campuses this month. A one-time lock now seems to be heavily wavering. I am super close to picking a flip to Louisville which would cripple FSU’s wide receiver class, but I think the relationships and childhood dream of playing for FSU wins out.

DL: West Virginia and Louisville have been pushing for Mortimer to flip his commitment from Florida State. He's visited both schools in recent weeks and is coming off a trip to Louisville. Florida State has a need at wide receiver and has been on Mortimer since early in the year. I see him sticking with his commitment.

- JUCO Defensive Back DeCarlos Nicholson

NG: Nicholson committed to Kentucky a few months ago but he has also taken visits to FSU and Mississippi State. FSU likes Nicholson’s length and athleticism as there are some holes to fill at corner. Mississippi State lands him though, closely over FSU and Kentucky.

DL: Florida State has a legitimate opportunity to land Nicholson but I wonder if they'll push for a fourth defensive back with Thomas expected to join the class. The coaching staff is still looking at options in the transfer portal and may pass to pursue a JUCO. We shall see, right now