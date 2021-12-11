Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter set to play in Georgia 7A state championship game

    Hunter is trying to end his season off with a ring.
    Author:

    The final week or two of the high school football season is among us as the teams that are still alive fight for a state title. 

    READ MORE: Quarterback commit Chris Parson ready to lead Florida State's 2023 class

    Florida State defensive back commitment and No. 1 prospect, Travis Hunter, is looking to end his senior season with a ring after losing in the championship game a year ago. Hunter and Collins Hill High School (14-0) will be taking on Milton High School (13-1) tonight at 7 p.m. at Georgia State University. The game will be broadcast on television on PBS/GPB Sports, Xfinity channel 439 (for Florida and Georgia residents), and online on the NFHS Network.

    Hunter has caught 66 passes for 975 yards and nine touchdowns at wide receiver. On defense, he's recorded 19 tackles, four interceptions, five pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. Hunter has been productive despite missing five games due to an ankle injury that he suffered mid-season. He returned for Collins Hill's second playoff game. In the past three games since Hunter got back on the field, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 128-13.

    READ MORE: Two Florida State legacies are back on the market

    No image description

    Some of the other prospects playing in the game for Collins Hill are Missouri quarterback commitment Sam Horn and 2023 tight end Ethan Davis. On Milton's side, there is Michigan State tight end commit Jack Nickel and touted 2023 defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton.

    READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback offered by ACC school

    The Florida native is set to sign with Florida State when the Early Signing Period opens on December 15. Hunter will enroll on campus in January and will be 100% healthy when he starts his college career this offseason. Hopefully, that comes with a championship ring.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    img_6665
    Recruiting

    No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter set to play in Georgia 7A state championship game

    22 seconds ago
    v4kmas8mvbcdk85k4eko
    Pro Noles

    Former Florida State wide receiver joins Arena Football team

    19 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Top Florida State wide receiver to officially visit Miami

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16540533
    Football

    Report: Clemson loses another experienced coordinator

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_13674341
    Recruiting

    Four Former Florida State Seminoles visiting Willie Taggart at FAU

    Dec 10, 2021
    183563c754314b078982f0c16cffa720 (2)
    Pro Noles

    Johnson II Named First-Team All-American

    Dec 9, 2021
    9D04CE99-85C2-477B-AE12-EE987098A57F
    Football

    BREAKING: Florida State has a new Athletic Director

    Dec 9, 2021
    vft2kzyyhucr5v73wmbm.jfif
    Football

    Jermaine Johnson officially declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 9, 2021