No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter set to play in Georgia 7A state championship game

The final week or two of the high school football season is among us as the teams that are still alive fight for a state title.

Florida State defensive back commitment and No. 1 prospect, Travis Hunter, is looking to end his senior season with a ring after losing in the championship game a year ago. Hunter and Collins Hill High School (14-0) will be taking on Milton High School (13-1) tonight at 7 p.m. at Georgia State University. The game will be broadcast on television on PBS/GPB Sports, Xfinity channel 439 (for Florida and Georgia residents), and online on the NFHS Network.

Hunter has caught 66 passes for 975 yards and nine touchdowns at wide receiver. On defense, he's recorded 19 tackles, four interceptions, five pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. Hunter has been productive despite missing five games due to an ankle injury that he suffered mid-season. He returned for Collins Hill's second playoff game. In the past three games since Hunter got back on the field, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 128-13.

Some of the other prospects playing in the game for Collins Hill are Missouri quarterback commitment Sam Horn and 2023 tight end Ethan Davis. On Milton's side, there is Michigan State tight end commit Jack Nickel and touted 2023 defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton.

The Florida native is set to sign with Florida State when the Early Signing Period opens on December 15. Hunter will enroll on campus in January and will be 100% healthy when he starts his college career this offseason. Hopefully, that comes with a championship ring.

