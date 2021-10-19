Ten recruits committed elsewhere that Florida State should take a look at

As we approach the back half of the season Florida State continues to offer new targets for the 2022 class. There’s still time left to offer new targets, as well as circle back on those that may be committed to other programs. Today we look at ten committed recruits Mike Norvell and his staff should pursue.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Massachusetts Minutemen

Florida State recruiting fans know that the coaches are currently pursuing recruits committed to other schools. That is the nature of the game - FSU fans are seeing it with recruits like Travis Hunter and Sam McCall.

High-profile recruits like Latterance Welch, DeMario Tolan, Emery Jones, Jaron Willis, and Tyre West are some of the committed recruits the Seminole staff is going after.

In this piece, we look at recruits that fit the needs this team must fill in the 2022 class. There are some P5 and G5 commitments listed that could help the 'Noles get back to being a highly competitive program. Let’s take a look!

1. Daveon Crouch, Linebacker, committed to Boston College

A theme that will be constant in this piece is that a lot of these targets are from Florida. The Seminoles are looking to replenish a linebacker room that has been prone to bad play the past several seasons. Crouch, a 6-foot-1, 220 pound linebacker from Tampa-Wharton, shows adequate speed and ability in space, and he has natural pass rushing skills. In 2020, Daveon had 62 tackles, 12 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions. He also played offense for his school. FSU needs to get more athletic at linebacker and this is a start.

2. Mekhi Mason, Linebacker, committed to Syracuse

Mason is a recruit that FSU offered back in March. South Florida athletes are always great to have, and the Monsignor Pace-Opa Locka product fits the bill. At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Mason is a guy FSU can play at weakside in a 4-3-5 scheme, and he has the look of a linebacker that can play middle in a 4-3/3-4 scheme as well. FSU needs players and production - In a shortened 2020 season Mason had 6 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

READ MORE: Five LSU commitments that Florida State should pursue

3. Camden Brown, Wide Receiver, committed to Pittsburgh

Not to be cliche, but FSU needs playmakers in the worst way. Fans know that, and I’m quite sure the coaches know that. FSU has to get better outside, and they need to find guys that can get separation off of the line and also in their routes. The St. Thomas Aquinas product has plus size at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and is a multi-year starter for one of the nation’s top programs. Brown visited FSU in June. His recruitment isn’t over as he’s taking visits and schools like Colorado have offered recently.

4. Jaylon Glover, Running Back, committed to Utah

I know, he’s been a target. But he hasn’t necessarily been a TOP target early in the process for FSU. I am a sucker for production, and that’s what Glover has done so far for Lake Gibson. While Glover doesn’t blow you away with his height, he is a well-built back. He’s extremely explosive and he is a track standout as well. He entered his senior year coming off back-to-back 1,500 yard seasons, and his senior year has been impressive. He has a chance to be a 2,000 yard rusher and should eclipse well over 20 touchdowns this season.

5. De’Carlo Donaldson, Tight End, committed to Tulane

Donaldson is more of a Gabe Nabers type than an actual full-on tight end. Here you have a Gulliver Prep standout and a recruit that can be labeled as ‘football player’. He scored in 4 of the 6 games Gulliver played in 2020 and he was named to the All-Dade County team. The 6-foot-2, 220 pound athlete is starting to gain more interest from Florida and is coming off of a game where he had 10 catches for 137 yards and a score. Productive, from a school that develops players, and a hard-nosed player!

6. Leyton Nelson, Offensive Tackle, Committed to UCF

To be quite honest I am kind of surprised that Nelson isn’t more of a national name. The Orlando-Boone product has great size at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, and he has some of the best feet you’ll find on any lineman in this class. With the decommitment of Aliou Bah, this one makes too much sense. Leyton has remained firm on his commitment to the home school, but FSU should put on the press to flip one of the south’s best linemen.

READ MORE: Former Florida State commitment pledges to Georgia

7. Amarion Brown, Wide Receiver, committed to Rutgers:

The Martin County standout is a local playmaker that FSU offered in 2020 but we haven’t heard much of since. All County as a sophomore, Brown’s recruitment has been quiet since his summer commitment to Rutgers. Brown is 6-foot-3, 180 pounds.

8. Kailep Edwards, Linebacker, committed to Louisiana

Edwards, a 6-foot, 221 pound linebacker from Edgard, LA, probably won’t stay committed to Louisiana for long. He made a name for himself during the summer camp circuit, and it looks like Mississippi State is emerging at this time. Kailep did visit FSU in June so he is someone the staff is watching. I like recruits from Louisiana because they are gritty athletes that play with a lot of passion. He has a great burst and is another target that can get after the passer. With the need for smart linebackers, FSU needs to re-visit Edwards if guys like Tolan and Willis sign elsewhere.

9. Isaiah Gordon, Athlete, committed to Marshall

Gordon is a three-sport athlete as he plays baseball and is a state qualifier in the shot put. At 6-foot, 215 pounds that’s tremendous explosiveness to keep pace with the much larger athletes that throw. He was an All-Area player as a freshman at Delton (FL), and he is now a two-way player for Mainland.

10. Matthew McDoom, Athlete, committed to Coastal Carolina

Like I said earlier I am a sucker for explosiveness and good football players. McDoom, a 5-foot-10, 160 pound athlete from West Orange-Winter Garden, camped at FSU in June and did catch the attention of some of the staff. With the need for playmakers outside and in the return game, McDoom is one to look at. He’s long been a sub 11 second 100 meter runner and is one of the fastest players in Florida. 10.7 100 and a 21.87 200 shows on the field. He’s playing corner this season (32 tackles, 8 pbu’s), but could play on either side in college.