Skip to main content

Top 2024 OT Jimothy Lewis enjoys experience at Florida State's Mega Camp

Lewis spent the bulk of his time working with Florida State offensive line coach, Alex Atkins.

Jimothy Lewis was one of the premier players in attendance at Florida State’s Mega Camp. NoleGameday caught up with him to talk about his experience and discuss his interest in the Seminoles.

READ MORE: 2023 QB Brock Glenn details recent offer from Florida State

Florida State hosted one of its summer camps this past weekend. The coaches will host some of the country’s best players regardless of class throughout the summer. One of the best to visit last weekend was 2024 offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis.

Lewis came into the camp excited to learn from one of the top offensive line coaches in Alex Atkins.

“I was looking forward to learning new skills and enhancing my fundamentals,” Lewis said. “It was a great experience working with Coach Atkins. I like how Coach Atkins is very detailed with his instructions when it comes to executing the plays. I also like when you mess up, he takes the time and shows you the correct way. He relates to the players really well.”

When anyone forms a top list of performers from last weekend, Lewis has to make that list. He was able to meet with Coach Norvell after, and he says the experience helped FSU in his recruitment.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

“I did meet with Coach Norvell, and in doing so, I noticed that he is a great head coach that is focused on the development of his program for current and future players,” Lewis explained. “The experience overall at FSU was amazing, and they will definitely be one of my top schools.”

READ MORE: Top 2023 OT Lucas Simmons details recruitment ahead of final four official visits

FSU is in on many of the top 2024 recruits, and Jimothy looks as though he’ll be a top target for FSU moving forward. He said he doesn’t think he’ll visit again this summer, but he “definitely will this fall” when the season starts.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday as we track Jimothy’s recruitment. 

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Capture
Recruiting

Top 2024 OT Jimothy Lewis enjoys experience at Florida State's Mega Camp

By Nate Greer13 seconds ago
USATSI_17812232
Basketball

Anthony Polite working out for Eastern Conference organization before NBA Draft

By Charleston Bowles11 hours ago
USATSI_17476170 (1)
Basketball

Former Florida State basketball player completes several pre-draft workouts

By Charleston Bowles11 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

Two quarterbacks officially visiting Florida State this weekend

By Nate Greer22 hours ago
USATSI_10899957
Football

Three Seminoles On College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot

By Dustin LewisJun 6, 2022
USATSI_12354998
Basketball

Florida State lands talented International Prospect to fill out roster

By Austin VeazeyJun 6, 2022
Capture
Recruiting

Florida State quarterback commit to visit SEC program

By Dustin LewisJun 5, 2022
Capture
Recruiting

2023 OT Roderick Kearney learns from Alex Atkins at Elite Camp

By Dustin LewisJun 5, 2022