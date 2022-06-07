Top 2024 OT Jimothy Lewis enjoys experience at Florida State's Mega Camp

Jimothy Lewis was one of the premier players in attendance at Florida State’s Mega Camp. NoleGameday caught up with him to talk about his experience and discuss his interest in the Seminoles.

Florida State hosted one of its summer camps this past weekend. The coaches will host some of the country’s best players regardless of class throughout the summer. One of the best to visit last weekend was 2024 offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis.

Lewis came into the camp excited to learn from one of the top offensive line coaches in Alex Atkins.

“I was looking forward to learning new skills and enhancing my fundamentals,” Lewis said. “It was a great experience working with Coach Atkins. I like how Coach Atkins is very detailed with his instructions when it comes to executing the plays. I also like when you mess up, he takes the time and shows you the correct way. He relates to the players really well.”

When anyone forms a top list of performers from last weekend, Lewis has to make that list. He was able to meet with Coach Norvell after, and he says the experience helped FSU in his recruitment.

“I did meet with Coach Norvell, and in doing so, I noticed that he is a great head coach that is focused on the development of his program for current and future players,” Lewis explained. “The experience overall at FSU was amazing, and they will definitely be one of my top schools.”

FSU is in on many of the top 2024 recruits, and Jimothy looks as though he’ll be a top target for FSU moving forward. He said he doesn’t think he’ll visit again this summer, but he “definitely will this fall” when the season starts.

