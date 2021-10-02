Top-ranked FSU commit Travis Hunter suffers apparent leg injury

Getting Travis Hunter through his senior campaign and onto campus in January is priority number one for the coaching staff at Florida State. Friday night news broke on Twitter that he may have suffered a season-ending injury.

Travis Hunter, the nation’s top player and one of the most important recruits in recent Florida State football history, had been off to just an elite start to his senior season. He’s been the key piece to Collins Hill being No. 7 in the USA Today Super Sports 25. In his first six games Hunter has put up Playstation numbers: 43 catches, 679 yards receiving, 5 touchdown catches, 2 touchdown passes, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a pick-six.

His tremendous play has caught the attention of those that follow recruiting all over the nation. When top-flight recruits like Travis come onto the scene there’s nothing but support and hope that he can stay healthy while completing their senior season.

Friday’s news that Travis may have suffered a serious injury broke on Twitter. While we haven’t seen the injury happen yet, Hunter posted on both his Instagram story and Twitter an image of him in an ambulance.

We'll continue to give updates as we gather more details regarding Hunter's injury.