WATCH: Legacy Florida State offensive line target Julian Armella's announcement

Florida State is heavily in the mix for one of the top offensive tackles in the country, Julian Armella. The legacy recruit is picking between a handful of SEC teams and Florida State. The lone wolf out of the ACC.

The Seminoles have struggled in the past trying to lock in legacy recruits but Seminoles' head coach Mike Norvell is trying to fix that. Enzo Armella's son is one of the most talented offensive linemen in the country raking in 30+ offers from big power five schools like Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, and Georgia.

When it seemed earlier in the year Armella may have been a Tigers lean to LSU, the administration in Baton Rouge decided to move on from Ed Oregeron heavily affecting Armella's recruitment. Since then, it seems like FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins and staff members have been able to gain a lot of momentum with the offensive line target.

Armella was one of the first to visit Florida State once Norvell was able to hold his recruiting event back during the summer when the NCAA lifted the COVID-19 dead period on visiting campuses. That was huge for Florida State and it seems like they took advantage of it very well.

The 'Noles may be in a good spot here to land Armella. The staff in Tallahassee has done a great job during his recruitment staying in steady contact since the beginning. Let's see if coach Atkins adds to his already impressive 2022 offensive line class.

