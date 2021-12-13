Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former Florida State quarterback takes first visit since leaving program

    The former Seminole picked up an offer last week.
    Author:

    December is nearly halfway over and that means transfers who plan to enroll at new schools in January will be making their final decisions over the next few weeks.

    Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy left the program prior to the conclusion of the 2021 season to look for a new opportunity in the transfer portal. Over the past month, Purdy has been in contact with other schools and weighing his options.

    The Arizona native picked up his first scholarship last week since his decision to transfer. Following an in-home visit with fellow ACC school, Pittsburgh, the Panthers elected to extend Purdy an offer. Purdy and his family didn't waste any time in setting up a visit. They traveled to Pittsburgh over the weekend in what was the final time for prospects to make visits before the dead period.

    Pittsburgh has an open spot at quarterback after winning the 2021 ACC Championship. Following the Peach Bowl, Heisman nominee Kenny Pickett will exhaust his eligibility and move on to the NFL. It's possible that Purdy could come in and play immediately for the Panthers.

    No image description

    Head coach Pat Narduzzi is projected to return four scholarship quarterbacks in 2022. If Purdy were to choose Pittsburgh, his top competition for the starting job would likely be with rising redshirt junior Joey Yellen and redshirt senior Nick Patti.

    With Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton taking the majority of snaps, Purdy was limited to just one appearance at Florida State this season. He completed 5/5 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns during the Seminoles 59-3 blowout victory against UMass.

    Purdy will look to acquire more playing time at his new school and that could wind up being inside the ACC. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.

