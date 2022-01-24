Wide receiver commit Vandrevius Jacobs "1000% locked in" with Florida State

Jacobs is ready to fulfill the dream that he's had since he was a child.

Over the past two weekends, Florida State has hosted multiple recruits on campus for unofficial visits. For the first time since last summer, 2023 wide receiver and #Tribe23 pledge, Vandrevius Jacobs, was able to make his way to Tallahassee alongside his family.

READ MORE: Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer destination

Following the trip, Jacobs spoke to the media, where he stated that he was fully locked in with the Seminoles. He has the opportunity to live out the childhood dream that he has always envisioned.

“I’m 1000% locked in," Jacobs said. "This is the school I’m coming to for sure, for a fact. I’m coming here, I know I’m coming. Since I was like six or seven, I always had that image in my mind that this is the school I’m coming to, this is the school I want to go to, dream school. I can just fulfill that dream, I can just fulfill that image, I can make that reality. It’s not a thought in my head anymore, I can actually live it out and make it happen.”

The visit on Saturday gave the Florida native a chance to see more of the campus. He took a tour around the school and most of it was new to him.

"It felt great," Jacobs said. "Just got to see a little bit more stuff, see a little bit more every time I come back. Just opened up opportunities for me to see more things around the school and the campus. We took a tour in the van so everything I saw on that, mostly everything I saw today, was new."

READ MORE: Former Florida State assistant makes decision on Miami Hurricanes' offer

His main relationships on the staff are with head coach Mike Norvell and wide receiver's coach Ron Dugans. Jacobs likes how Dugans keeps it straight up with him.

“Probably coach Dugans and coach Norvell," Jacobs said. "That’s my man [Dugans]. He’s going to tell me when I’m wrong, he’s going to tell me when I need to get better. He keeps it raw with me. That’s what I need. He’s going to tell me what I need to do to get better, that's the type of coach that I like."

As far as Norvell's message to Jacobs, the head coach wants him to come in and be ready to make an early impact.

“Stay focused and be ready to come in and ball out," Jacobs said. "That’s what he told me and that’s what I’m ready to do, come in and ball out my freshman year.”

Along with the coaching staff, the 6-foot, 161-pound wide receiver has built a solid relationship with quarterback commit Chris Parson. Jacobs says that the two have the same mentality.

“Really, I’ve got a good relationship with Chris Parson," Jacobs said. "That’s my man. We’re ready to get here, we’re ready to start a dynasty, we’re ready to take over, we’re ready to be the best.”

“His mentality," Jacobs continued. "He’s a dog, he wants to win. If there are two minutes left in the game in the fourth quarter, he wants the ball in his hands. I want the ball in his hands because he’s going to give me the ball. That’s the best. It’s his mentality, that dog mentality, we’ve got the same mindset. We want to win, we want to play, and we want the ball in our hands.”

READ MORE: ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes Florida State should leave for the SEC

Throughout the 2021 season, Jacobs never wavered in his commitment despite some of Florida State's struggles. He saw the Seminoles begin to come together after defeating Miami and liked how they never quit.

“I saw the team coming together," Jacobs said. "After the Miami game, even if they gave up a touchdown, they didn’t quit. They were still going for the tackle, running full speed, going all after it. That’s the team I want to be on. I want to be with a team that even though it’s not going where you want it, you’re giving it 110% every time.”

As of now, the Vero Beach High School product does not plan to visit any other schools. He will return to Florida State in March for another trip.

During his junior season, Jacobs caught 49 passes for 809 yards with ten touchdowns.

Stick with NoleGameday for updates on Florida State's recruiting over the next few months.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook