Wide receiver Tyree Patterson recaps visit to the Seminoles

Florida State continues to cast a wide net at wide receiver for the 2023 recruiting class. Over the past few weeks, they’ve hosted numerous prospects from all over the country. Saturday Eustis standout wide receiver Tyree Patterson was in town to check out FSU for his second unofficial visit of the week.

Johnson had one of the most productive junior seasons in the state of Florida in 2021. Playing both ways, he was able to be a top-notch playmaker pulling in 53 receptions for 1,078 yards and 13 scores. Tyree is expecting to see his recruitment pick up, but for now, he has offers from North Texas, Massachusetts, and Liberty.

FSU hosted the in-state recruit for the second time this week. After checking out a practice, he said he wanted to get a chance to talk to the coaches more on this visit.

“I wanted to get more of a feel for the school and everything around it,” Patterson said. “It’s pretty good. I watched them coach so I had to come back, you know, talk to them and see what their plan is and all of that.”

The practice that Tyree watched Wednesday allowed him to get a chance to see how he would be coached if he came to FSU.

“I like the way they coach,” Patterson stated. “In practice, I got to see how he (Coach Dugans) coaches. In practice, he does a lot of moving around, and I like the way he coaches and how he hypes up the players.”

While the Seminole coaching staff has not offered yet, they are impressed with what they’ve seen on film.

“They’re looking at four wide receivers in my class,” Patterson said. “They said they like my film and all that so hopefully I get the offer.”

After visiting FSU two times in four days Tyree plans to visit Liberty and UMass soon and says he plans a return visit to Tallahassee sometime soon.