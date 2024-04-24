Star FSU Basketball Forward Jamir Watkins Declares For 2024 NBA Draft
Florida State forward Jamir Watkins has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, per his social media accounts. Watkins transferred to FSU from VCU and had a great junior season, averaging 15.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.8 APG, and 1.9 SPG.
Here was Watkins' entire Draft announcement: "All glory goes to the man above with Him anything is possible. Thank you to my entire coaching staff Florida State & VCU for giving me the opportunity & believing in me from day one but for also shaping me into the man I am today & pushing me to be the best player I can be.
"Thank you to everyone in academics for helping me grow as a student-athlete. Mrs. Sophie and Mrs. Stacey I will forever love you both.
"I also wanna thank my teammates who will forever be my brothers. Last but not least I wanna thank my family for always supporting me and having my back.
"After meeting with my family and coaches I've decided to enter my name into the 2024 NBA Draft to pursue a life long dream. - Jamir Watkins"
Watkins was the most impactful player on the floor every night for the Seminoles, leading the team in points, rebounds, and steals, tied for first in assists, and second in blocks. Somehow, he was only All-ACC Honorable Mention despite a spectacular season on both ends of the floor. There was some hope he would run it back for one more season, but it's a weaker draft class and some teams love his length, athleticism, and high ceiling.
Not many saw the leap Watkins was going to take this season. He added a lot of muscle upon arriving on Florida State's campus which allowed him to bully his way to the basket against just about anybody. His 3-point shot started coming around towards the end of the season, but he shot 79.5% from the free throw line which will give teams confidence that his shot should continue to develop.
Florida State only has three players with a chance to return for next season: Chandler Jackson, Taylor Bol Bowen, and Cam'Ron Fletcher (who needs a waiver). They've added Jerry Deng through the transfer portal and Daquan Davis, AJ Swinton, and Christian Nitu through high school recruiting.
