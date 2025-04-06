Georgia vs Texas Final Score: Texas Completes The Sweep
Texas catcher Rylan Galvon hit a walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to win the game 4-3.
Jaqaue Stewart hit an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the second to give Texas an early 1-0 lead. Georgia responded in the top of the third when Robbie Burnett drew an RBI walk. Georgia had bases loaded with one out following Burnett's walk, but could not score any more runs.
Ryan Black crushed a towering home run over the right field wall in the top of the fifth to give Georgia a 2-1 lead. Black went 2-4 with a double and this home run.
Texas wasted no time taking the lead back as Jalin Flores belted a two-run home run to right center in the bottom of the sixth.
Nolan McCarthy answered in the top of the seventh when he launched a solo home run to right center to tie the game. This was McCarthy’s second home run of the series.
Freshman left hander Dyaln Volantis came in in the seventh inning and absolutely shut down the UGA lineup. Volantis pitched 4 innings of shutout ball with a career high seven strikeouts.
Rylan Galvon crushed a solo home run to right center off of Brian Zeldin to win the game in the bottom of the tenth.
Georgia fought hard to not get swept, however they came up just short. The Bulldogs will have to regroup and refocus quickly as a top 2 Arkansas team comes to Athens next weekend.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Follow Gage Fulford on Twitter: @gagefulford1
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily