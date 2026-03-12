Georgia Bulldogs Will Face Ole Miss in Second Round of SEC Tournament

The Georgia Bulldogs have discovered their second round opponent for the SEC tournament.

The Georgia Bulldogs finished the regular season ranked seventh in the SEC which allowed them to receive a first round bye in the conference tournament. Ole Miss and Texas faced off against one another on Wednesday to find out which team would face Georgia on Thursday, and that game has come to a close.

The Bulldogs will play Ole Miss on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. If Georgia wins on Thursday, they will then move on to play Alabama on Friday in the quarterfinal round. The Rebels defeated Georgia earlier in the season

Mar 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) dribbles against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) loses the ball to Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's bracketology, the Hoop Dawgs are projected to be a seven seed in the NCAA tournament. Their current projected opponent is the 10-seed NC State.

It was an impressive run the Bulldogs went on the last few weeks of the season. The Bulldogs had lost five of their last six games with six games remaining in the season. They had gone from a tournament lock to being on the bubble. They responded by winning by beating Kentucky on the road, Texas at home and then won three straight against Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs are set to make the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row, something they haven't done since 2001-2002. It is also the third season in a row in which Georgia has won 20 or more games in a season under head coach Mike White.

The Bulldogs made the tournament last season and faced off against Gonzaga in the first round. Unfortunately, the Gonzaga was too much for the Bulldogs to handle, and they were a first round exit. So this season they will be hoping for better results in the NCAA tournament.

Perhaps the most inspiring thing about Georgia as of late is how well their core is playing. Kanon Catchings had a career night against Alabama by pouring in 31 points. Jeremiah Wilkinson has been strong coming off the bench for the Bulldogs, while others like Smurf Millender and Blue Cain have been super impactful in the starting rotation.

On top of that, true freshmen Kareem Stagg and Jake Wilkins have earned consistent minutes as well, providing some depth to the roster. That, along with the defensive anchor of Somto Cyril, has Georgia playing some of their best ball right now.