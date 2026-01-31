FINAL: Georgia vs Texas A&M - Bulldogs Can't Overcome Rough Start

The Georgia Bulldogs could not overcome a rough start against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Georgia Bulldogs were back in action on Saturday against the Texas A&M at home. A golden opportunity to the hoop Dawgs to earn a massive conference win, but they came up short for the third time in a row. The Aggies went on to beat Georgia by a final score of 92-77.

It was a rough start for Georgia. The Aggies jumped out to a 26-6 lead in the first half and it was just too much for Georgia to overcome. Texas A&M never surrendered their lead, despite the Bulldogs cutting the lead to a single possession multiple times.

The Aggies were hot from behind the arc in this one and it compounded issues for Georgia. Texas A&M made 13 three pointers in the matchup and five of the came within the first ten minutes of play. Meanwhile, Georgia struggled from behind the arc as they made just seven threes on 28 attempts.

Jan 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White stands on the court during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.

Georgia's star big-man Somto Cyril also got into foul trouble early in the game. Two quick fouls led Georgia to rely on the bench and Dylan James gave some valuable minutes for the Bulldogs. He recorded his first career double-double, with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Another issue for the Bulldogs was rebounding, yet again in this one. The Aggies snagged 14 offensive rebounds and 32 defensive rebounds. It's an issue that has led to Georgia dropping three straight games and something they will have to get under control if they want to prevent themselves from dropping seed positioning for the NCAA tournament.

Rashaun Agee was the leading scorer for the Aggies as he poured in 18 points and 15 rebounds with seven assists as well.

Perhaps some good news for Georgia is that they don't play again until next Saturday against LSU, who ranks as one of the worst teams in the conference. The Bulldogs are in some desperate need of some momentum and maybe a week off will help them regroup and get this thing rolling again as the conference schedule winds down.

Coming into Saturday, Georgia was projected to be an eight seed in this year's tournament. After dropping three straight though, that might have changed. The good news is there is still plenty of games remaining for Georgia to prove they are one of the top teams in this conference.

