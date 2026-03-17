The Three Players Who Will Decide Georgia’s March Madness Tournament Run

Three players for the Georgia Bulldogs who will decide Georgia's march madness tournament run.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just a few days out from their first round matchup against Saint Louis. The game is set to top off at 9:45 PM on Thursday in Buffalo, New York.

This is the second year in a row Georgia has made the tournament, and last year's appearance didn't go as planned. The Dawgs were eliminated in the first round by Gonzaga after a 20+ point loss. SO if the Bulldogs want to make it further in the tournament this year, these three players will be the deciding factors.

Three Players That Will Decide Georgia’s March Madness Tournament Run

Mar 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Kanon Catchings (6) shown after Georgia defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kanon Catchings

Catchings showed this season just how impactful of a scorer he can be on the right night. Against Alabama, he poured in 31 points which led to the Bulldogs pulling off the upset. Catchings followed that performance by scoring 23 against Mississippi State in the final regular season game of the season.

If Catchings can build a hot streak and shoot the ball like he has the last couple of weeks, he could be a big reason why Georgia makes a run in this year's tournament.

Jeremiah Wilkinson

Wilkinson has been huge for Georgia ever since he came back from his injury. He has started coming off the bench and has seemingly fit right in to that role for the Bulldogs. He is the leading scorer for Georgia as he is averaging 17 points per game this season.

Wilkinson is perhaps the best playmaker Georgia has on the roster and excels at creating his own shot. If he can continue to be a spark off the bench for the Bulldogs in the postseason, Georgia will likely be able to make it past the first round in the tournament.

Somto Cyril

Georgia has struggled with rebounding this year, specifically allowing offensive rebounds. Having Cyril on the floor can help with that, but overall, Cyril impacts the floor just by him being out there. He is one of the best rim proetctors in all of college basketball, and the most impactful big man they have on the roster.

Georgia doesn't need Cyril to score 15 points for them to be successful, and Cyril doesn't go out there with points in mind. If his defensive efforts and rebounding abilities show up in the tournament, it will be a huge difference maker in how far Georgia makes it.