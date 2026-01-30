Georgia Weather Not Expected to Affect Georgia vs Texas A&M Basketball Game

The incoming snow storm in the state of Georgia is not expected to affect the Georgia vs Texas A&M basketball game.

After enduring an ice storm last weekend, portions of the state of Georgia are expected to experience another winter weather storm. Predictions indicate parts of the east side of the state could see anywhere from three or more inches of snow this Saturday. That includes the city of Athens, where the University of Georgia resides.

However, the snow is not expected to impact the men's basketball game this weekend. The athletics department announced that Georgia and Texas A&M will face off in Stegeman Coliseum at 1 PM on Saturday as scheduled. All gates will open at noon for fans to enter the arena.

MEN'S BASKETBALL UPDATE

Saturday's @UGABasketball game vs. Texas A&M will be played as scheduled.



11:30 a.m. - Dawg Pound Gate H

Noon - All Gates Open

1 p.m. - Tipoff



Fans planning to attend are encouraged to allow for additional time to arrive and enter Stegeman Coliseum… pic.twitter.com/9qWwuA1GE3 — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 30, 2026

Jan 10, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White reacts to a call against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are in need of a win on Saturday. They have now lost two straight games after falling to Tennessee in overtime at home on Wednesday. That loss came after the Bulldogs dropped a road game to the Texas Longhorns. Saturday's game won't be any easier though.

The Aggies currently sit as the top team in the SEC standings this season. Coincidentally, the only conference loss they have on the season was to the Volunteers in overtime. Since then, A&M has won three straight against Texas, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

It should be noted that A&M has only played two conference teams with a winning record in conference play up to this point. Those teams being Tennessee and Auburn. Their other opponents are LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi State and South Carolina are a combined 10-30 in conference play this year.

Regardless of that, stringing together three straight conference wins in this year's pool of SEC teams is by no means an easy accomplishment, no matter which list of teams it may have been against.

It's important for Georgia to take advantage of being at home this week as they head right back on the road next week to take on LSU and then will travel back home to face the Florida Gators in Athens.

Despite Georgia's short losing streak, they are still in a good position to make the NCAA tournament this season, which would be the second year in a row for the program. Mike White and his team just have to make sure they finish the season strong and are playing their best ball in the closing months of the season.

