Former Georgia Defensive Lineman Commits to Texas
Former Georgia defensive tackle, Bill Norton played last season for Arizona and has just committed to Texas.
The NCAA Transfer Portal has had quite an impact on the sport of college football. It's allowed the free-following of players from university to university, conference to conference, and perhaps most importantly opportunity to opportunity.
Players like Bill Norton have had quite a busy past few seasons in this era of college football. Norton enrolled at Georgia in May of 2019. Now, after spending a season with the Arizona Wildcats, he's committed to playing his final season of College Football for the Texas Longhorns.
Norton played in 13 games last season for the Wildcats, tallying 45.0 tackles and 2.5 TFLs. The 6'6, 325-pound defensive tackle played in 20 games over four seasons for the Bulldogs, redshirting in 2019. He made 13 total tackles for the Bulldogs over three seasons of action.
Draft Eligibile Bulldogs
- Brock Bowers, TE
- Amarius Mims, OL
- Ladd McConkey, WR
- Javon Bullard, S
- Tykee Smith, S
- Sedrick Van Pran, OL
- Kamari Lassiter, DB
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR
- Kendall Milton, RB
- Daijun, Edwards, RB
- Zion Logue, DL
