Kirby Smart has elevated the Georgia Football program into one of the most talent rich rosters in America. Since 2017, the Bulldogs have finished in top 5 recruiting for every single class and will most likely finish 2nd in this years cycle behind only Alabama.

Unfortunately one of the downfalls of having so much talent is that you can only play so many players at a time. This usually leads to numerous players entering the transfer portal to seek other opportunities at the end of the year. Defensive lineman Bill Norton became the first Bulldog to hit the portal this year and it seems like he has found a new home with the Arizona Wildcats.

Norton was recruited by the Bulldogs out of Memphis Tennessee as a 4 star defensive lineman in the class of 2019. He played sparingly in his 4 seasons with Georgia, primarily as a role player or in "garbage time" and never finished a season with more than 4 tackles. Despite his less than eye-catching statistics, the 6"6 D-lineman will most likely make a massive impact for the Wildcats in the PAC-12.

So far this season, Norton is the lone Bulldog to depart from the 2022 roster. However, it is very likely that we will see more and more Georgia players as the final weeks of the 2022 season approach.

