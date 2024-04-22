Georgia Bulldogs to Extend Impressive Streak on Draft Day
The Georgia Bulldogs will extend this extremely impressive draft streak during Thursday's NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is less than a week away, which means numerous college football players are just days away from having their biggest dreams come true. The Georgia Bulldogs know a thing or two about this process, as they have had a staggering eight total players selected in the first round of the previous two drafts. A number that is more than any other collegiate team in that span.
But Georgia’s success in the first round extends far beyond the previous few seasons. In fact, the Bulldogs have had a player taken in every first round of the NFL Draft since 2018 and have had multiple years where more than one player was taken in the first round.
Georgia is practically guaranteed to extend this streak on Thursday, with prospects such as Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims almost unanimously tabbed as first-round selections. Should both Bowers and Mims be selected in the first round, it will be the third consecutive year that the Bulldogs have had multiple selections in the first round.
With so many talented players currently on Georgia’s roster and Kirby Smart’s consistently elite recruiting, the Bulldogs’ run of first-round selections is likely a streak that we will see extended for a long time under Kirby Smart.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Georgia Football Practice Notes From Day 2 of Spring Ball
- Has Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey Done Enough to Become a First-Round Selection in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA