Will the Georgia Bulldogs Dominate the First Round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
Can Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs dominate the first round of the NFL Draft for the third consecutive year?
The NFL Draft is less than a week away, which means numerous college football players are just days away from having their biggest dreams come true. The Georgia Bulldogs know a thing or two about this process, as they have had a staggering eight total players selected in the first round of the previous two drafts. A number that is more than any other collegiate team in that span.
With the Bulldogs’ recent dominance in the NFL Draft, many fans have begun to wonder as to whether or not the Dawgs will repeat their same successes in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Currently, the Bulldogs have two players who are highly anticipated to be first-round draft picks. Tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims have appeared on numerous mock drafts as first-round selections. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has appeared on a handful of first-round mocks as well.
While it is unsure as to whether or not the Dawgs will have the most players drafted in the first round, the elite talent from Georgia’s 2024 NFL Draft class will guarantee that the Bulldogs will be well represented on night one of the NFL Draft.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
