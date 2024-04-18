Georgia Basketball Lands Transfer Commitment from De'Shayne Montgomery
Georgia basketball has picked up a commitment from former Mount St. Mary's guard De'Shayne Montgomery. He spent one season with the Mountaineers as a freshman. He chose the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, Mississippi State and USC.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native was MAAC rookie of the year after a stellar freshman college basketball season. Before attending Mount St. Mary's, Montgomery did a post-grad year at Hargrove Military academy and didn't start playing basketball until he was in high school.
Last season for the Mountaineers, Montgomery averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 53.8% from the field. He also has some history with Georgia as he faced the Bulldogs with his former program this past season where he dropped 23 points, three assists and shot 62.5% from the field. Montgomery also can be a knockdown shooter from behind the arc as he finished with a 41.2 three-point percentage last season.
With multiple years of eligibility remaining, head coach Mike White has added yet another solid piece to his roster as they begin preparation for the 2024 basketball season. The Bulldogs are also bringing in five-star Asa Newell in the 2024 recruiting class, who will be an immediate centerpiece for the hoop Dawgs.
White has managed to reel in some great players from the transfer portal - something that was showcased during the 2023-2024 season. Russel Tchewa, Noah Thomasson, RJ Melendez and Jalen Deloach were all transfers that were brought in by Coach White, and all had a massive impact on the season. Montgomery certainly seems to fit the mold of a transfer player who could do the same next season.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Spring Practice Comes to an End - What We've Learned
- Malaki Starks Shares how Kirby Smart has Helped his Development
- WATCH: Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers Lands Impressive Back Flip
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily