Every Former Georgia Bulldog That Made an NFL 53-Man Roster

The initial 53-man rosters for the NFL were finalized earlier this week.

There were 63 former Georgia Bulldogs that made the cut, including those that are on injured reserved and practice squads. With that, 11 rookies from Georgia made NFL rosters.

Several former Georgia players are among the best in the NFL right now as the Dawgs continue to produce professional talent on a yearly basis. Players like Matthew Stafford, James Cook, George Picks and Roquan Smith all landed on the NFL top-100 list and those players span different eras of Georgia football.

Here is the list of former Bulldogs that are currently on NFL rosters with designations if a player is on the injured reserve (IR) or practice squad (P):

Atlanta Falcons:

Zachariah Branch, WR

Charlie Woener, TE

Cash Jones, RB (P)

Jalon Walker, DE (IR)

Baltimore Ravens:

John Jenkins, DT

Nick Moore, SN

Roquan Smith, LB

Malaki Starks, S

Buffalo Bills:

James Cook, RB

Carolina Panthers:

Monroe Freeling, OT

Trevor Etienne, RB (P)

Chicago Bears:

Beau Gardner, SN

D’Andre Swift, RB

Cincinnati Bengals:

Dylan Fairchild, OL

Kendall Milton, RB (P)

Amarius Mims, OL

Noah Thomas, WR (P)

Colbie Young, WR

Cleveland Browns:

Tyson Campbell, DB

Dallas Cowboys:

Broderick Jones, OL

Derion Kendrick, DB (P)

George Pickens, WR

Detroit Lions:

Dominic Lovett, WR (P)

Tate Ratledge, OL

Green Bay Packers:

Warren Brinson, DT

Javon Bullard, DB

Devonte Wyatt, DL

Houston Texans:

Kamari Lassiter, CB

Indianapolis Colts:

CJ Allen, LB

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Travon Walker, DL

Las Vegas Raiders:

Brock Bowers, TE

Nakobe Dean, LB

Eric Stokes, CB

Quay Walker, LB

Los Angeles Chargers:

Ladd McConkey, WR

Los Angeles Rams:

Stetson Bennett, QB

Warren McClendon, OL

Matthew Stafford, QB

Miami Dolphins:

Robert Beal, DL

Malik Herring, DE

Minnesota Vikings:

Dillon Bell, WR (P)

Chaz Chambliss, LB

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL

Brett Thorson, P

Ben Yurosek, TE

New England Patriots:

Jared Wilson, OL

New Orleans Saints:

Oscar Delp, TE

Christen Miller, DL

Zamir White, RB (P)

New York Giants:

Andrew Thomas, OL

New York Jets:

Arian Smith, WR

Philadelphia Eagles:

Jalen Carter, DT

Jordan Davis, DT

Smael Mondon, Jr., LB

Micah Morris, G

Kelee Ringo, CB

Nolan Smith Jr., LB

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Daylen Everette, CB

Darnell Washington, TE



San Francisco 49ers:

Mykel Williams, DE (IR)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Tykee Smith, S

Tennessee Titans:

Nazir Stackhouse, DL

For as much as people give the Atlanta Falcons a hard time for not drafting Georgia players, there are only two other professional teams with more former Dawgs on the team than them: the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Before the final cut day, there were other Georgia Bulldogs, like Channing Tindal, that were trying to make the Falcons. Former Dawgs, such as him and Kenny McIntosh, are free agents at this time.