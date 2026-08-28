UGA Football Coach Kirby Smart Brags On Star Linebacker

Nobody in college football produces linebackers like the Georgia Bulldogs. Between head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, three different Bulldogs have left Athens holding the Butkus Award, given annually to the best linebacker in college football. Roquan Smith won it in 2017, Nakobe Dean won it in 2021, and Jalon Walker took home the Butkus Award in 2024. Now, junior Chris Cole could be the next great Bulldog linebacker with Butkus Award potential.

As a sophomore last fall, Cole, a former five-star prospect from Virginia, showed why he's one of the top young linebackers across college football. The 6-foot-3 235-pounder played in all 14 games last season, securing 60 tackles, seven TFLs and 4.5 sacks. He's a do-it-all linebacker who can play all three downs due to his ability to stop the run, rush the quarterback and make plays in coverage. He's a max-effort defender who has already won over coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the defensive staff.

"I am excited about what Chris Cole will do this season," Smart told reporters this week. "There is not a player of higher character on our team than him. He is the hardest worker, has the highest speeds, and has the most enthusiasm. He always lays everything on the line and embodies what we want in terms of effort and toughness. He has had an amazing off season, and I am excited for him to go out and see how he plays for our team."

Of course Cole will have plenty of talent around him this fall. Veteran Raylen Wilson is back for his senior season and will be one of the leaders on a Bulldog defense that could be one of the best in the SEC. Junior Justin Williams will also provide plenty of talent and potential. He came in highly regarded as a former five-star prospect, and this could be the year he truly breaks out at the linebacker position. Sophomore Zayden Walker continues to progress behind the scenes, and like Cole, has the ability to attack the quarterback in the backfield. Still, if Georgia's defense wants to be elite, they'll need Cole to be at his best. He embodies the Georgia program from a toughness aspect and has his best football way, way ahead of him. His potential is easy to see, and if he can push for a Butkus Award, Cole could have Georgia's defense playing at an extremely high level this fall and beyond.