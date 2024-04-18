Georgia Football 2025 Recruiting Class - Where Do the Bulldogs Stand?
Georgia's 2025 recruiting class has received a bit of a jolt as of late on the trail. Here's where the 2025 class stands with 8 months till signing day.
Since Kirby Smart's first full signing class with the class of 2017, he's never managed to recruit outside of the top-3 on the consensus recruiting rankings. It's April in the 2025 cycle, with just 8 months until early national signing day, Georgia sits at the No. 11 overall spot with just 8 total commits.
Most recently a 4-star quarterback and EDGE, Georgia seems to have a bit of momentum on their side on the recruiting trail on the moment. Let's review where the 2025 recruiting class currently stands.
2025 Georgia Recruiting Class:
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Bo Walker, RB
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OL
- Stephon Shiver, DT
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
Georgia's eight commits contain zero five stars at the moment in the class, however, Elyiss Williams, Darren Ikinnagbon, and Jadon Perlotte are all ranked inside the top-100 players in the rankings. Additionally, Georgia's two tight end commits in Williams and Barbour are already the strong point in this class. Williams is the highest-rated tight end in the class, Barbour is ranked 7th. The pairing is akin to what they did in the last class with Jaden Redell and Colton Heinrich in the same class. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley continues to be one of the sport's best recruiters.
Georgia landed their quarterback in the class on Wednesday in the form of Ryan Montgomery, but they don't have a wide receiver commit in the class. It's been a position that Georgia hasn't financially prioritized on the recruiting trail. In the 2023 class, they only took two receivers out of high school — three-stars Nitro Tuggle and Sacovie White. They have been extremely selective on the high school ranks and have flooded their roster with receivers out of the transfer portal.
There's still plenty of work to be done for the dawgs if they are going to get back inside the top-3 rankings where Kirby Smart has resided for nearly a decade now.
