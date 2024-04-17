Ryan Montgomery Is Bringing Traits and Experience to Georgia Football
Ryan Montgomery has committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Here's what the 2025 QB brings to the Georgia room.
The University of Georgia has their quarterback commit in the 2025 recruiting class, as Ohio native, Ryan Montgomery has announced he will play his college football for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The 6'3, 220 pound signal-caller from Findlay High School in Finlay, Ohio threw for 3,377 yards on 68.6% completion perentage and was a finalist for Ohio's Mr. Football last fall. So, what is Georgia getting in Ryan Montgomery?
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
School: Findlay (OH)
Committed to: Georgia
Frame: He's a solidly built 6'3, 220 pounds. He's got a ready-to-play physical frame and won't require any altering upon arrival. Also maintains the room to grow.
Athleticism: A multi-sport athlete, Montgomery plays basketball for Findlay as well. He has the ability to extend plays long enough to make them with his accurate arm.
Instincts: He's been a starter for three years, working on his fourth in high school football and they've continue to alter the offense to put more and more on his shoulders. He's only continued to see the field better as boxes have emptied and coverages have varied.
Polish: He's going to enter college with over 1200 high school attempts and plenty of high school experience. Every football player goes through a transition period, and he will be privy to the same growing pains, but there's not much this young man hasn't seen or done from a quarterback standpoint entering college.
Bottom Line: Georgia is a traits program at every position. Montgomery checks a lot of traits. He's big, he's athletic, and he's accurate with the football. And perhaps most importantly in this day and age of recruiting... Ryan Montgomery really wants to play for Georgia.
