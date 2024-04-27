Daijun Edwards Signs as Undrafted Free Agent with Pittsburgh Steelers
The 2024 NFL draft has officially come to a close and now players who were not selected within the seven rounds are signing with teams as undrafted free agents. Georgia had yet another successful draft but Daijun Edwards found his professional home in the free agency market. He has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The former Georgia running back remained a consistent option for the team to rely on throughout his entire career. Whether it was taking carries late in the game to ice the clock or being the first or second option on the depth chart, Edwards was always a reliable option for the offense to call on.
He finished his career with 390 carries, 2,083 rushing yards, 24 touchdowns and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. During his final season with the Bulldogs, Edwards racked up 164 carries, 881 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
Edwards is a very patient runner who allows his blocks to develop before he plants his foot in the ground and bursts through a gap. He always managed to find ways to pick up positive yards as a collegiate runner and helped Georgia keep the sticks moving in crucial situations. Here is what NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Edwards:
"Edwards has done a solid job of handling his business and helping the Georgia offense over the last two seasons. He’s slightly undersized as an early-down back, but it doesn’t hold him back as an interior runner with good contact balance and run strength. Edwards is an unorthodox runner with the ability to side-step the first tackler, but his run tends to get bogged down after that, as other defenders rally and scoop him up. He reads blockers fairly well and can squeeze through the crevices, but he lacks the consistent quickness needed to stay ahead of NFL defenses. Edwards should battle for a roster spot as a Day 3 pick."
