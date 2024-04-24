Amarius Mims Selected 18th Overall by the Cincinnati Bengals
The 2024 NFL draft has officially begun and the Georgia Bulldogs are continuing to siphon NFL-ready talent into the professional football league. In the previous two draft classes, Georgia had a total of 25 players selected by NFL teams and now that number is continuing to climb. Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims has been selected 18th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals
Amarius Mims was a must-have type of prospect out of Bleckley County High School in the 2021 recruiting class. The then 6'7. 315-pounder was not only the highest-rated in-state offensive lineman ever in the state of Georgia, but he's the highest-rated offensive tackle the Bulldogs have ever signed. He was a known commodity that chose Georgia over programs like Tennessee and Florida State.
After three years at Georgia, Mims carried a first-round draft projection, based mostly on the talents that made him a five-star in the first place. They don't make humans that look like Amarius Mims very often, in fact, he's really one of one. at 6'7.5", 330 pounds, Mims has less than 11% body fat and ran 5.07 in the 40-yard dash at Georgia.There's so much untapped potential at the forefront for NFL teams.
Mims will be joining former Bulldogs
