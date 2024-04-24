Former Georgia Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Georgia capped off spring practice this year with their annual 2024 GDay spring scrimmage which now shifts the Bulldogs into the stage of the offseason. The spring transfer portal window is now at play and Georgia is feeling the effects of it. Wide receiver Tyler Williams was one of several players to hit the spring portal and he has now announced his commitment to Minnesota.
Williams was a 4-star recruit in the Bulldogs 2023 class and was an extremely promising prospect for the Dawgs. Unfortunately, he was unable to earn meaningful minutes with the Bulldogs and likely entered the portal as a result. Last season for the Bulldogs, Williams had just one reception for four yards.
The Bulldogs attacked the portal this offseason to add depth at the wide receiver position by bringing in a multitude of guys. They also snagged two of them in the forms of Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas last offseason which has helped bolster the position for the offense this coming season.
Georgia lost a litany of players to the portal immediately following the 2023 college football season. They also picked up eight total commitments from the portal to add to their roster. With the spring window now at play, it can be expected that Georgia will both lose players to the portal but also be on the lookout for any potential additions they want to make before the 2024 season officially kicks off.
