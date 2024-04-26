Kamari Lassiter Selected No. 42 Overall by the Houston Texans
Georgia football cornerback Kamari Lassiter has been selected No. 42 overall by the Houston Texans in the Second round of the 2024 NFL draft.
During his time with the Bulldogs, Lassiter quickly became not only one of Georgia's most reliable coverage corners, but head coach Kirby Smart would often allude to him as one of Georgia's best tacklers as well. He plays the game of football with a level of physicality that he needs to possess to remain the bump-and-run corner he's been on Saturdays on Sundays now in the NFL. Georgia played 44 games in the three seasons Kamari Lassiter was a Georgia Bulldog, he played in all of them, starting the final 30, including the bowl game against Florida State despite his seemingly top-60 evaluation.
Lassiter will be a major contributor in the NFL and his game tape and reputation at Georgia shows that he will be a fearless corner who absolutely loves the game of football.
