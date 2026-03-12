Atlanta Falcons Taking a Higher Interest in Georgia Football?

Are the Atlanta Falcons taking a higher interest in the Georgia football program?

NFL free agency has been running rampant throughout the entire week and teams across the league have been making moves. One team in particular that has added a multitude of names to the roster is the Atlanta Falcons. Not just that, but the Falcons on Wednesday signed two former Georgia Bulldogs.

Linebacker Channing Tindall and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari both signed one-year deals with the Falcons. Maybe not headline worthy signings to most, but to Georgia football fans, these are two significant moves.

Atlanta Falcons Sign Two Former Georgia Bulldogs in NFL Free Agency

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) react in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Falcons have long been criticized for not drafting or signing former Georgia football players. A little odd considering they are the hometown team and they are a program that has had a lot of success over the years.

The outroar was silenced a little bit last offseason when the Falcons drafted linebacker Jalon Walker in the first round with the 15th overall pick, but one selection doesn't diminish the lengthy amount of time the organization has seemingly looked the other way when it comes to drafting college players.

With the additions of Ojulari and Tindall, the Falcons now have four former Georgia players on the roster. Tight end Charlie Woerner being the fourth. So could this be a change in philosophy for the Falcons?

Perhaps, after all, they did just hire Ian Cunningham as the new GM and Kevin Stefanksi as the head coach, two guys that had a lot of good things to say about the Georgia football program at this year's NFL combine.

"Tough. That's what Kirby [Smart] is about. That's what that program is about,"Stefanski said. "I'll be there at their pro day in March to see it up close and personal, but you're getting a mentally and physically tough football player when they are coming out of Georgia."

Cunningham piled on top of that and added what he likes the most about players who come out of Georgia.

"They're usually pro ready," Cunningham said. "What Coach Smart has done there is really impressive. It's not surprising based off of his experience at Alabama under Coach Saban. But those guys are pro ready. They've been coached hard, they're smart, they're disciplined, and they're tough mentally and physically."

The signings of Tindall and Ojulari have certainly caught the attention of Georgia fans, and perhaps the new Falcons regime can win the college fan base over by drafting another former Bulldog in this year's draft.