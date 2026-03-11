As the 2026 college football season approaches, are Georgia Bulldog fans growing impatient with head coach Kirby Smart?

Kirby Smart is just over a decade into his head coaching career, but has already cemented himself as the greatest Georgia Bulldogs head coach in program history. Since 2016, Smart has led the Dawgs to two national titles, countless top 10 wins, more than half a dozen New Year's Six Bowl games, a plethora of first round picks, and four conference championship titles.

The Bulldogs head coach has ushered in a golden age of Georgia Football that will be talked about in Athens for many decades to come. But while Smart has more than delivered on his promises of success, are fans beginning to grow impatient with the head coach?

Part of the downside of achieving so much as a head coach, is that a fan base will very quickly raise its expectations. Smart is not immune to this trend, as "national championship or bust" appears to have become the motto in Athens over the past few years.

Unfortunately for Georgia however, the Bulldogs have not won a national title in three calendar years. In fact, they haven't even won a College Football Playoff game during that stretch. This statistic has rubbed some fans the wrong way, to the point where a small fraction of the fan base has begun speaking out.

Are Georgia Bulldog Fans Getting Impatient With Kirby Smart?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans cheer during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"If you’re making a list of the best coaches in college football, Smart is at the top or near the top of every single one. But Georgia, even though it’s been very good in the 12-team CFP era, hasn’t been as dominant as Bulldogs fans have grown used to," wrote On3's Ari Wasserman. "Sure, Georgia has made the CFP in the past two years, but it has lost the first game both times. Though it might seem crazy to criticize Smart for not having more success since he has two titles, are fans going to become increasingly impatient? Remember, Georgia hasn’t won a title in this new era of college football."

Despite the lack of national championship titles recently, the Bulldogs have been far from a disaster. In the past three seasons, Georgia has reached the conference title (while winning two in 2024 and 2025), made the playoffs twice, and have lost just six total games.

Kirby Smart has built an absolute machine in Athens. One that has resulted in fans expecting a national championship victory every season. While the Dawgs have not delivered on that expectation as soon as they would have hoped to, fans' trust that Smart will lead his team to victory should not waiver at all.