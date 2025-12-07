BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs RB Chauncey Bowens Suffers Injury in SEC Championship

A Georgia Bulldogs football player has suffered an injury against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship.

The Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide is underway as the Dawgs look to avenge their only loss of the 2025 season in Atlanta during the SEC Championship game. Today's game marks the fifth consecutive appearance in the conference title for the Dawgs.

The Bulldogs are looking to earn a historic back-to-back SEC Championship game victories, a feat the team has never accomplish in program history. A win would also practically gaurantee the Dawgs earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

These two teams met earlier this season in Athens as the Crimson Tide handed Georgia a shocking 24-21 defeat "Between the Hedges." The loss ended a more than 30-game win streak for the Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium.

Now, as the two teams battle for the crown of the SEC, the Dawgs have an opportunity to avenge their only loss of the 2025 season. But while this opportunity is extremely exciting for the Bulldogs, there has been an unfortunate development for Kirby Smart and his staff.

Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens looks to have suffered an injury during the contest and is currently being attended to by the Bulldogs' medical staff.

Injuries Already Having an Affect on the SEC Championship Game

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) walks to his family with a rose in hand on Senior Day at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both programs headed into this matchup extremely banged up and are each down a handful of key contributors on each side of the ball. One of the most notable injuries for the Bulldogs is starting center Drew Bobo, who suffered a foot injury in last week's win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

With both Georgia and Alabama hoping to make a deep run in this year's College Football Playoff, mitigating injuries and remaining as healthy as possible will be a must moving forward.

Updates to this players status and availability will be released as they are made available by the University of Georgia athletic association. Stay tuned for more updates for the Georgia Bulldogs SEC Championship battle against the Alabam Crimson Tide.

