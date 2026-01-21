Georgia Bulldogs Already Returning to Workouts in Preparation for 2026 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs have already returned to work as the team diligently prepares for the 2026 college football season.

The college football offseason is officially underway as teams all across the country turn their attention to the upcoming 2026 college football season. After what was an extremely grueling season for many, it is understandable that players and coaches take some time off.

That is not the case for every college football program, however, as the Georgia Bulldogs are already diligent at work, looking to get better in the lead-up to the 2026 season. In a video recently posted to the team's social media, Bulldog players can be seen feverishly training and lifting weights in preparation for the new season.

The clip features numerous players pushing sleds, running sprints, lifting weights, and perfroming other rigorous exercises, as they are encouraged by teammates and coaches to push through pain and work harder.

Throughout the Kirby Smart era, the Bulldogs have often been praised for their extreme physicality and overall conditioning. The source of these compliments likely stems from the fact that the team never stops working.

Georgia puts its physicality and relentless drive on display throughout the 2025 college football season, as the team turned in a plethora of massive games that often featured some form of second-half swing.

The Dawgs' efforts ultimately resulted in a College Football Playoff appearance, an 11-win regular season, and a victory in the SEC Championship game over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team the Bulldogs had not beaten since the 2021 national championship game.

While Georgia's 2025 season did not result in a national championship victory, the Dawgs were able to defeat every team it faced on its schedule, as two rematches took place during the 2025 college football season.

Now, with a full offseason ahead, the Bulldogs will look to replicate those successes and build upon their 2025 season in hopes of winning a third national championship victory under head coach Kirby Smart.

As the offseason progresses, the Bulldogs will continue their grueling workouts in hopes of becoming the best team in the country and defeating all of its future opponents on its 2026 schedule.

Georgia's 2026 college football season will begin on Saturday, September 5th as teh Dawgs host Tennessee State inside Sanford Stadium. A kickoff time and TV network for this game have not been announced yet.