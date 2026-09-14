BREAKING: Georgia Football Gets Major News About Oklahoma Sooners Matchup

ATHENS, Ga. --- The Georgia Bulldog football team will play host to Oklahoma on Sept. 26 and kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on either ESPN or ABC.

This will mark the Sooners first trip to Athens and only the second meeting between the teams in history. Georgia collected a 54-48 double overtime win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal during the 2017 season. Back then it was Freshman Jake Fromm who led his team to victory over Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. This time it will be veterans Gunner Stockton and John Mateer who will lead their teams inside Sanford Stadium on September 26th.

The Sooners looked great in their season opener, blowing out UTEP 51-0 before getting upset by the Michigan Wolverines last week in Ann Arbor. The Sooners struggled all game long on offense, gaining less than 300 total yards of offense. They were stagnant, out of rhythm, and could never get any momentum going. Quarterback John Mateer struggled in a big way, going 17/33 for 189 yards with one touchdown and one INT. The Sooners, now ranked No. 24, will host New Mexico this upcoming weekend before heading to Athens.

While Mateer is still struggling, Gunner Stockton isn't. While he did play against two weak opponents, Stockton has been outstanding to start the 2026 season. He's led the Bulldogs on touchdown drives every series he's played in to start his senior year. Stockton is currently 28/32 for 436 yards and eight touchdowns and zero turnovers. He's playing at an extremely high level and should have another strong performance this upcoming weekend against the Razorbacks.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., for their Southeastern Conference opener versus Arkansas on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. ABC will televise the 17th all-time meeting between the schools.