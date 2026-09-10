Could Freshman PJ Dean Give the Georgia Bulldogs the Pass Rushing Punch They've Benn Missing?
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ATHENS - After the discussion was over KJ Bolden knew something big was about to happen for PJ Dean.
It was the first game of Dean’s career, and Bolden waned to make sure the former four-star prospect from West Forsyth in North Carolina was ready to go… and he was.
“You can tell that PJ really wants it, so I'm really proud of PJ,” Bolden said. “He manifested what he was going to do today, and he did it. He's amazing.”
Dean ended the 63-3 blowout of Tennessee State with a sack and a half - helping what has been a struggling UGA pass rush get home in the season opener.
“He’s got pass rush ability,” fellow Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Hall said. “He got a high-effort motor. He's playing early. So that, especially in the Georgia defense, playing early is always a good sign.”
The Bulldogs are looking anywhere on the roster for players that can get pressure on the passer. A season ago Georgia ended the year with only 20 total sacks in 14 games. With the help of Dean, UGA already has three sacks in 2026.
“The coaches have been really pushing him,” Bolden said. “You can tell the coaches have been wanting him to step up and do big things for us. PJ really works hard. You can tell that PJ really wants it.”
“I'm glad we were able to get him,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Dean. “He's been a big plus for us.”
Smart went on to call Dean a “fireplug.”
Bolden has high hopes for Dean’s future - particularly if it helps his brothers in the secondary.
“You want as many pass rushers as you can get as a defensive back,” Bolden said.
The Dawg may have a new one in Dean, who will get another chance to shine this weekend when the Bulldogs take on Western Kentucky Between the Hedges in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 12:45 on the SEC Network.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post