Could Freshman PJ Dean Give the Georgia Bulldogs the Pass Rushing Punch They've Benn Missing?

ATHENS - After the discussion was over KJ Bolden knew something big was about to happen for PJ Dean.

It was the first game of Dean’s career, and Bolden waned to make sure the former four-star prospect from West Forsyth in North Carolina was ready to go… and he was.

“You can tell that PJ really wants it, so I'm really proud of PJ,” Bolden said. “He manifested what he was going to do today, and he did it. He's amazing.”

Dean ended the 63-3 blowout of Tennessee State with a sack and a half - helping what has been a struggling UGA pass rush get home in the season opener.

“He’s got pass rush ability,” fellow Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Hall said. “He got a high-effort motor. He's playing early. So that, especially in the Georgia defense, playing early is always a good sign.”

The Bulldogs are looking anywhere on the roster for players that can get pressure on the passer. A season ago Georgia ended the year with only 20 total sacks in 14 games. With the help of Dean, UGA already has three sacks in 2026.

“The coaches have been really pushing him,” Bolden said. “You can tell the coaches have been wanting him to step up and do big things for us. PJ really works hard. You can tell that PJ really wants it.”

“I'm glad we were able to get him,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Dean. “He's been a big plus for us.”

Smart went on to call Dean a “fireplug.”

Bolden has high hopes for Dean’s future - particularly if it helps his brothers in the secondary.

“You want as many pass rushers as you can get as a defensive back,” Bolden said.

The Dawg may have a new one in Dean, who will get another chance to shine this weekend when the Bulldogs take on Western Kentucky Between the Hedges in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 12:45 on the SEC Network.