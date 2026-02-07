Dallas Cowboys Hire a Former Georgia Bulldog to the Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys have hired former Georgia coach Robert Muschamp.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys had hired Georgia's outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe for the same position. On Saturday, it was announced that the Cowboys had hired another former Georgia coach to their staff, according to Matt Zenitz.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive quality control coach Robert Muschamp is joining the Cowboys for next season. The Chargers hired Muschamp away from Georgia in February of 2023 after the Bulldogs had just won their second national title in as many years. He is the nephew of Will Muschamp.

He had been with the Bulldogs for two seasons as an analyst. He also spent time with Tennessee for a couple of years prior to that. He also played college football for Auburn for four seasons as a tight end from 2015-18. He saw action on special teams and even served as the team's fullback early into his career.

Brooks Austin

Will Muschamp also saw a coaching change this offseason. After having been with the Bulldogs for multitple seasons, Muschamp was hired by Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns to become the program's new defensive coordinator.

Robert Muschamp helped Georgia win two national titles during his time in Athens and had some crossover with Uzo-Diribe. Now both of them will be reunited with the Cowboys for next season.

Uzo-Diribe, a native of Corona, Calif., came to Athens after serving as defensive line coach with SMU in 2021. He followed head coach Sonny Dykes to TCU after the 2021 season before accepting the position at UGA. SMU was 8-4 in 2021 and defensive lineman Elijah Chatman earned All-American Conference second-team honors. Uzo-Diribe also coached defensivel ineman DeVere Levelston who led the conference in sacks.

Uzo-Dribe had previously worked two seasons at Kansas (2019 and 2020) where he served as outside linebackers coach. While with the Jayhawks he coached Kyron Johnson who earned All-Big 12 honors.

Prior to working with the Jayhawks, Uzo-Diribe spent three seasons (2016-18) as a graduate assistant with the defensive line and outside linebackers at Colorado. He coached outside linebacker Jimmie Gilbert, who earned AP All-America third-team honors.

NFL coaching moves will continue to be made as new head coaches are filling out their staff and organizations are searching for new names to bring on board.

